Ash Vs Evil Dead's Dana DeLorenzo Talks About Her Path Back To The Cabin For Evil Dead: The Game - Exclusive Interview

I noticed your Sam Raimi letter in the background. Did you see "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" yet? I was delighted. It's a mixture of "Evil Dead" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So I hear. No, I haven't seen it yet. I was going to go with a bunch of my friends to see it, but I was actually in the U.K. when it came out, so it didn't work out. I am going to see it. I'm very excited because I've also heard from everybody that our man, Bruce Campbell, has an incredible cameo, a great whole scene in there.

It has to be great, because with somebody like Bruce, it feels like he's the head of the family and he cares about his family members. Even though he wasn't there when you recorded your dialogue for the video game, the fact that your characters are reunited for "Evil Dead: The Game" has to be a great feeling.

It absolutely is. I did get to see him when I was in the U.K. We were both at this convention out there. It was my first time in the U.K., and I don't know what I was more excited about. I keep saying the word "excited," but it's true — I don't know what I was giddier about, getting to go to the U.K. or getting to see Bruce. I realized I hadn't seen him since probably our last panel in 2018. After that, I went to see him in LA when he and his wife, Ida, were here. They took me out, we got to go to lunch, and then I again overstayed my welcome. I was making them regale me with stories for five hours until it was dinner time. I was like, "Oh God, it's dark now. I'm sorry."

I miss them. I miss Bruce. I miss Ray. I miss Lucy. I miss everybody. Arielle Carver-O'Neill, who played [Ash's daughter] Brandy — we just talked the other day. She's still in Australia. It is a family. Lee Majors will still email me ... I owe him an email. I owe everybody an email. But I love that Lee Majors will send a nice little email during the holidays or whenever saying hi. That's the kind of people that I get to work with.

