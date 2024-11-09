Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Reveals The 'Dreaded' Thing About Jamie He Won't Miss - Exclusive Interview

So, as far as we know, this is the end of "Yellowstone." What has playing Jamie meant to you? What will you miss? What won't you miss?

[laughs] It's been a lot of things playing Jamie. There are things to miss and not miss. I won't miss the weight of Jamie when this is over one day, and I won't miss the dreaded scenes where I get beat up. But I also will miss those scenes because I've enjoyed working with this cast and on this show. It's been a really special experience, but it's TV, so you never know if it's over when it's over, or if it's over too soon. [laughs]

What can you tell us about how Jamie's story ends? And are you content with that ending?

I don't want to say anything about where it goes because I'm a TV fan myself, and I don't like to know spoilers or even hints of things. So for our fans, I won't say. But I will say that what Taylor has done is really good. He always delivers, and he delivers again here. Jamie's a great character, and Taylor has done a fantastic job with him.

What's a favorite memory — on screen or off — that stands out to you from filming this series?

That's a good question. I've got a lot. I enjoyed doing the scene in Season 1 with Lee [Dave Annable] and Kayce, and with his boy, and we're all sitting around cooking fish and laughing and joking. That's one of the few times I've done a scene where Jamie laughs. [laughs] We had a great time that day. It was actually the day of the eclipse, so I have a lot of good memories from that day and the show kicking off and discovering who these guys were.

But there are a lot [of memories]. There are a lot of seasons. And even though the scenes were really difficult, I had a lot of great moments with Will Patton [who played Jamie's birth father], and I learned a lot in those moments. But, yes, five seasons, and every scene seems to be cathartic, so I've been lucky.