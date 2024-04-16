Zack Snyder & The Rebel Moon 2 Cast Reveal How Scargiver Changes Things - Including Critics' Minds (Exclusive Interview)

I know you don't make movies for critics, and I don't think any filmmaker does, but do you think when critics and viewers look at "Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver," are they going to look at it as a whole experience because "A Child of Fire" was only one part? It's a much fuller story when you put them together.

Yeah, well, I mean I think that's sort of the fun of the two movies now. When you [see it on] April 19, you'll have both movies available and really you'll be able to see them in their totality. And I think it'll be an interesting sort of experience now to see the whole story in a single stroke. I think there has to be, in some way, some sort of reevaluating of how you feel about it based on movie one just being the first. Basically, you read the first chapter of the book [are] you like, "Okay, well this is what I think of the book?" So it's hard to say.

One thing I didn't touch on the first time around that we talked about was how much I love the android, Jimmy. He's so pivotal to the overall story, so would he be considered the C-3PO of this "Star Wars"-like story with "Rebel Moon" since the film is told through his point of view?

I don't know that he is, because he was written as literally a quest knight that had a religious crisis during the Crusades. That was basically the thesis with him. And so he's a badass, in the end, he's a reluctant gunfighter. It's just getting him to pick up the guns again that's the challenge ... But we need him to do it. What is it going to take for him to do it?

It'll be interesting for you when you see the director's cuts because there's so much more Jimmy. It's probably another half an hour of Jimmy in the director's cuts, which will be fun for you probably if you're a fan of his.

Oh, I am a big fan of Jimmy. And to add to that, how thrilling was it to work with Anthony Hopkins? I mean, how did you arrive at getting him for the voice?

Thanks to [producer] Scott Stuber in some ways, because Scott was like, "Why don't we get Tony to play Jimmy?" And I was like, "Oh, why don't we get? Yeah, you tell me why not? Because if we can get him, then of course. Anthony Hopkins? Don't just say that you can do it." Yeah. So we talked to him and I had a couple of conversations with him on the phone about who Jimmy was, and he was like, "Yeah, that sounds fun" and I was like, "Okay. Wow." And yeah, and he's been a joy every time I go. And even I photographed him for my photo book, and he was really ... Just an incredible icon. So fun.

Speaking of voices, I don't know how much can you tell me about "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas" at this point. I loved both "Army of the Dead" and "Army of Thieves," and I can't tell you how badly I want to see this series.

Yeah, I do, too. I keep telling Netflix that we need to go ahead and do some more and they keep encouraging me to make more "Rebel Moon" movies. But I feel like this "Army" universe is really very rich and fun, and zombies never go out of style so it just feels like a no-brainer to me.