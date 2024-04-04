The Fallout Cast Reveal The Good, The Bad And The Ugly That Inspired Their Roles - Exclusive Interview

Having seen the first few episodes, you both have some pretty cool action scenes to do. Were there any moments in filming that were particularly fun or memorable for whatever reason?

Moten: When we thought we were going to die.

Purnell: For me, Episode 3 was one of those episodes where you read it, and you finish the script to go, "How on earth are we going to do this? How am I going to do this?" I remember [Jonathan Nolan] said that there's one scene that involves me, the Ghoul, and some water. He said, "Do you want to do this? We can get a stunt double. You don't have to do this if you don't want to." I was like, "No, bring it on. You don't get to take this from me. I want to do this." I'm so glad I did because I don't see how I could have done it without ... I can't say it without spoilers, but I don't know how I could have acted it without actually doing it. Yeah, that was all me, and it was terrifying and exciting and probably the coolest thing I've ever done.

Moten: Yeah, there's a lot. I think of this feeling of "Put me in coach" for both of us in this show. It's still fun. What's happening is so exciting. Of course, you want to do the fight. It's really exciting, especially working with an incredible stunt team that we have this season. Gosh, it's just so fun.

Since neither of you were super familiar with the games beforehand, were there any movies, TV shows, or characters you looked toward to inform your performances?

Purnell: I have a funny reference. Well, I watch a lot of stuff, but one of the things that I really responded to was "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." In the first episode, it's only really the first half of the first episode where she comes out of the ... I don't know where she's actually, she comes out from underground –

With the bunker, yeah.

Purnell: But she's so happy and has this innocence, this Snow White, Disney princess quality to her. It was really relatable for Lucy because it's just the perfect tone. It's the perfect line of: Yes, this is a heavy concept. It's a heavy theme. It's the apocalypse, but it's for our apocalypse. It's funny, it's absurd, it's ridiculous, it's dark comedy. You know what makes it more perfect is that you've taken someone like that, someone like Lucy ... Put a Disney princess who is a badass and can fight on the Wasteland. Who wouldn't want to watch that? It's super fun. That was something for me.

Moten: I feel like there were too many for me. They all blended so much into what I was trying to do. I didn't have a good hot one like that, I think, to reference. It's like there was something that always rang to me about Julius Caesar, Shakespeare, and he describes Cassius, the character, as a hungry dog. I think elements of that really dug into Maximus for me. That is the Wasteland if you ask me, and that is all the people that survive on the surface. I think there's an element of hungry dog in everyone, and it built off of that.