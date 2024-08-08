Blake Lively Talks It Ends With Us And Gives The Best Advice To Young Actors [EXCLUSIVE]

Blake Lively has come a long way since starring in teen fare like the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" films and "Gossip Girl" — and in her new movie "It Ends With Us," the actor and producer takes on a brand new challenge in one of her darkest projects to date. Based on the bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover, "It Ends With Us" stars Lively as Lily Bloom, a woman with a troubling family history who moves to Boston and meets Ryle Kincaid, played by "Jane the Virgin" star Justin Baldoni (who pulled double duty and directed the film). Ryle and Lily strike up a relationship, but before long, a new side of Ryle emerges, much to Lily's shock and dismay.

Looper got the chance to speak to Lively during a press roundtable about her work on the film — and beyond her other effusive praise for everyone else involved with the project, Lively marveled at the actors who portray young Lily and her teenage paramour Atlas Corrigan, played respectively by Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter. (As an adult, Atlas is played by "1923" star Brandon Sklenar, who was also present for the interview.) Lively admitted that she didn't have a whole lot of contact with Ferrer and Neustaedter, but that she did get starstruck around them when they visited her house. "She's just so great in this movie," Lively said of Ferrer. "And Alex is so beautiful. I was so starstruck because I'd spent so much time watching him for all this entire post-production process, every single day, every hour of the day, watching him [...] And then he walked into my living room."