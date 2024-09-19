The Rings Of Power's Cynthia Addai-Robinson Talks Palantíri, Sea Monsters, And Filming Underwater [Exclusive Interview]

To touch on that, lonely at the top, and with her and Pharazôn, in Episode 5, we did see that he became the king coming out of that earlier coup. So can you just fill us in a little bit? That happens off-screen again. What exactly happened after we see the eagle and he draws the sword and then he's suddenly the king there?

Addai-Robinson: Well, I guess really it's essentially, he takes advantage of the moment. That was all a very sort of muddy situation where when the eagle arrives, it is not necessarily the case that the eagle is coming for him, but people, there's also Belgazar, the other character, who also senses an opportunity to turn the tide toward Pharazôn. And so they just seize the moment, really. And it's as simple as that. And really, in a lot of ways, Míriel sort of being banished to the tower is very much a parallel of what happened to her father, the king. And in the end, her father, who also was sort of a ... I guess we'll call a controversial figure ... it almost becomes like the babbling madman in the tower.

Now, he was sort of tucked away and not everybody saw the state of him, but certainly there's that concern that that could be Míriel's fate as well, that she gets banished to a tower, stark raving with a Palantir. This is obviously not going to be her fate, but in the interim, I think for Míriel, it's a chance to sort of pause before deciding what the next step is going to be. And her next steps are certainly limited.

Right. So one of those is in Episode 6. She clearly regains some agency there, because she steps up and she goes into that test, the Sea Monster test. How does the power dynamic shift in that going into and then coming out of that event?

Addai-Robinson: Well, essentially, the conversations that you see between Míriel and Elendil, for both of them, grappling again with this idea of following their faith, even if it seems to be taking them down a distasteful path that feels wrong, and following what your instincts tell you, and what you feel like is right and true and just, both have their sort of moment with that. And ultimately for her, as you say, it is a moment to have some agency and not be the queen that gets locked in the tower, never to be seen or heard from again.

So she knows that to game the system, obviously there is this sort of, in the giant book of rules that they have, that she is entitled to sort of take Elendil's place. But what is also beautiful is that, for both of them, for as much as they want to have faith in the outcomes that are meant to be, there's the fear of, what happens if you don't make it? What happens if what is meant to be is that you're meant to perish? Am I okay with that? Can I handle that? Even though I'm telling myself, "Well, this is what's meant to be, this is the natural order of things." So I think it's really beautiful that both of them grapple with that, and ultimately both of them have the sense of their own convictions to say, "I will do this and I will trust in this outcome."