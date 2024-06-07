The Boys Cast & Creator Expose Season 4's Real-Life Politics & Murder Sheep - Exclusive Interview
Bust open a fresh bottle of milk and stand at a safe distance from the superhero splash zone, because "The Boys" are back for a fourth season. The adaptation of the uncouth comic book series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson promises to be even darker and more daring in its execution than ever before.
Holding a star-spangled mirror up to our own current events, the latest round between Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and Homelander (Antony Starr) is coming with all manner of new additions including supes, sheep, and chest-bursting chickens. To break it all down was no easy task, which is why thankfully, Looper got the opportunity to talk exclusively to a bunch of the cast members from "The Boys" as well as the show's creator, Eric Kripke. Keeping the story chugging along is a super-team effort, after all, and as hinted in the small details of the recent trailer for "The Boys" Season 4, viewers are in for a wild ride.
There's a method to Eric Kripke's madness
Let's talk farm animals. After catching glimpses in the latest trailer for "The Boys," what was the selection process of picking the right one to pump with V?
Eric Kripke: That is an amazing question. We went through every farm animal and chickens felt right because they just so rarely seem dangerous. And so for them to become chest bursters just seemed surprising and right.
And the sheep?
It came from this idea of having the shock of flying sheep and that having something that you think of is just so fluffy and cute, be these horrific monsters. So I would say that's how they were chosen.
The Boys are very much on the back foot this season — more than they've ever been. Is there any character amongst the group that you've enjoyed putting through the wringer more than most?
I mean, a bunch of 'em. I mean they all in their own way, face really existential, primal core problems. And so it's been fun for all of them. Hughie's core trauma is his mom. Butcher is dying. Frenchie and Kimiko have to deal with the monsters they used to be. MM has to deal with his family, and all the pressure of being the leader of The Boys when he's, on his best day, crazy OCD, and Annie has this amazing identity crisis. So we really set out to put everyone through the wringer and I think every actor steps up and just crushes it.
This season also sees strands carrying on from the ending of "Gen V." How much self-restraint was applied in crossing those streams, or did you have it nailed down just how much you'd involve characters from that show?
No, no. We're very vigilant about keeping just the right amount and balancing it properly, where if you watch both shows, it deepens the experience. But by no means do you have to watch both shows and that you can watch "The Boys" without ever seeing an episode of "Gen V" and it'll make sense to you and vice versa. I know people who watch "Gen V" and have never seen an episode of "The Boys" and they need to make sense. So you can have crossover and Easter eggs and a few storylines, but it can't be so heavy that it becomes homework to watch everything. So we try to counterbalance that very, very carefully.
Erin Moriarty ensures she'll be on the light side of history as Starlight
Erin, the political commentary in "The Boys" is going to be even louder this season with it being election year. Did that spark any extra concern or interest for you personally playing Starlight, who is at the forefront of all the civil unrest in this universe after the ending of Season 3?
Erin Moriarty: Honestly, it did simply because I feel, I know I am sometimes impotent when it comes to what's going on in the world and observing it and getting frustrated and feeling like, what do I do with that frustration? So I felt like I was more drawn to the role because of the topical subjects that it tackles on. And I also just feel fortunate that I'm able to play this character at all. It feels like a satisfying way of experiencing a catharsis in my own frustration. But those guys are the ones who are really using their intelligence and wit to metabolize it and to really, in my opinion, [make] great content. So I feel like I just lucked out getting this role.
To be honest, when I booked it, the first script did not have that plot line when it came to myself and The Deep and the Me Too movement of it all. And the showrunner called me and he said, "We are going to include that." And it's funny, even that was met with a controversial reception, but I was really excited to take on anything that tackled the taboo because to me it just — what else am I supposed to do outside of try and attempt to get those roles if I don't feel like I myself can impart change? I'm going to do it sort of in this weird position I found myself in that is very fortunate. So it's satisfying.
Claudia, Victoria is probably one of the most duplicitous characters on the show and has certainly played sides against each other. With that in mind, which camp do you like playing against the most — The Boys or squaring off with Homelander?
Claudia Doumit: Right? Oh, I love those. I love them for different reasons. The Boys feels like it's far more to the point. Listen, it's always terrifying, but Homelander is fun to face off against because ... it's like this slow game that you're playing and you don't really know which way to step and it's like the ultimate floor is lava. As an actor that's so much fun. You're just like, what's happening?
Karen, if you could prep Kimiko for this season, what advice would you give her?
Moriarty: That's a good one. [laughs]
Karen Fukuhara: Oh my goodness.
Moriarty: [to Karen] Just mentally prepare her sufficiently.
Fukuhara: I think, I don't know if anything can prepare her for the season. I was like, should she get an imaginary friend? I don't know.
Moriarty: Just say to her and Annie, stick together more.
Fukuhara: I think our relationship grows this season though. Such a fun thing to explore, but just talking. Get a friend.
Season 4 promises brain power and power plays at Vought
Susan, Sister Sage is officially the smartest person in the world. Did that superpower give you a kick of confidence playing your character coming into this fresh even when going up against the likes of Antony Starr and Karl Urban?
Susan Heyward: Yes and no. I'd say you get that assignment as a person who is not the smartest person in the world, and I am a human. I'm a regular non-superpowered human, but it's also a really fun challenge. So I mean, who doesn't want to show up to work every day and kind of grow into that kind of superlative, that kind of fantasy? And so I would say between action and cut, the answer is yes. And between cut and action, the answer is no, but it works. [laughs]
Colby, when we last saw Ashley, she was molding the potentials of Goldolkin in "Gen V" and felt more in charge than we're used to. Has that attitude transferred over now that we're back in "The Boys," or is she back to pulling her hair out?
Colby Minifie: Yeah, I mean, I think what was great about the scene in "Gen V" is that I was in a room where I was the person in charge. I had the most power in that room as the CEO of Vought, it felt, and I didn't have Homelander breathing down my neck, so I could be that person. I think when Homelander isn't there, she's very, very good at her job. And then as soon as he's there, she's like, "Right, I could get killed at any minute." He's the one telling me what to do in certain situations. And then she goes, and then she handles all the other stuff that his CEO has to handle that is not what he tells her to do. You know what I mean? But yeah, I think as soon as she gets back in front of him, he's number one. So she has to do whatever he tells her to.
Valorie, your character is very vocal about her crackpot theories and rabbit holes she's ended up going down. While that's all for laughs, what's a rabbit hole that you've personally found yourself spending far too long investigating?
Valorie Curry: I have so many tradwife videos in my suggested reels, and honestly, I'm like, it's bad because I'm feeding the algorithm, but I'm fascinated by these women who are like, "I'm so glad my husband picked me at 19 and I didn't have a say." I can't look away. I can't look away.
The Boys continues the horror of Homelander and more Deep trouble
Antony, as the battle between Homelander and Butcher seems to be intensifying this season, is there an air of added anticipation where you two do scenes together?
Antony Starr: Yeah, I mean I know Karl [Urban] from way back in New Zealand and I've always wanted to work with him. I got cast before him actually, and then when I found out it was him, I was like, "Woohoo, great finally!" But by the nature of the show it is, we're separated 99% of the time. So yeah, definitely from my perspective, I'm not going to speak for him, but we have a great time. We're both strong personalities creatively and just in life and so there's a really good chemistry on set. I love doing scenes with him. It's really great. He's a total pro, so he always knows his s***, turns up, has great ideas. He's really flexible, really open, and we work really well together. And he's from New Zealand so he's doing a Cockney accent and I'm doing an American accent. We could do some hilarious kiwi scenes.
Chace, The Deep has stayed consistently the punchline for a lot of the stuff going on at Vought Tower. Have the tides turned in any way this year, and did it make a good change of pace for you in handling the character?
Chace Crawford: Nothing's really changed, I don't think, right in the tower. I mean he's definitely being used more in a violent way, which I like. I think it's good to see him have a new dimension basically and kind of show some anger and get to show some really ... kind of push back a little bit. So within that I thought it was a good story arc and way to go and get to do some cool stuff as an actor as well near the end there. Yeah.
And finally, the superhero genre at the moment seems to be delving more into alternate realities, which I don't feel like "The Boys" is a place for. However, do you think there's a universe where The Deep and Homelander are actually decent friends?
Starr: Interesting question. I agree that we shouldn't get inter-dimensional but I can't see it.
There's just no reality where they're friends.
Starr: I would love to see it, but it's difficult for me to imagine. I'd be interesting to do that. I'd be interesting to play and an interesting little experiment.
It's the buddy show we'll never see unfortunately.
Starr: Nobody knew they needed it.
Crawford: No one does know they needed it, but they need it. They do need it.
Starr: Me and Chace will knock one out at the weekend with our iPhones.
Crawford: We're going to do it. We're going to make a pitch. Yeah that's going to be good.
"The Boys" Season 4 flies onto Amazon Prime Video on June 13. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.