The Boys Cast & Creator Expose Season 4's Real-Life Politics & Murder Sheep - Exclusive Interview

Erin, the political commentary in "The Boys" is going to be even louder this season with it being election year. Did that spark any extra concern or interest for you personally playing Starlight, who is at the forefront of all the civil unrest in this universe after the ending of Season 3?

Erin Moriarty: Honestly, it did simply because I feel, I know I am sometimes impotent when it comes to what's going on in the world and observing it and getting frustrated and feeling like, what do I do with that frustration? So I felt like I was more drawn to the role because of the topical subjects that it tackles on. And I also just feel fortunate that I'm able to play this character at all. It feels like a satisfying way of experiencing a catharsis in my own frustration. But those guys are the ones who are really using their intelligence and wit to metabolize it and to really, in my opinion, [make] great content. So I feel like I just lucked out getting this role.

To be honest, when I booked it, the first script did not have that plot line when it came to myself and The Deep and the Me Too movement of it all. And the showrunner called me and he said, "We are going to include that." And it's funny, even that was met with a controversial reception, but I was really excited to take on anything that tackled the taboo because to me it just — what else am I supposed to do outside of try and attempt to get those roles if I don't feel like I myself can impart change? I'm going to do it sort of in this weird position I found myself in that is very fortunate. So it's satisfying.

Claudia, Victoria is probably one of the most duplicitous characters on the show and has certainly played sides against each other. With that in mind, which camp do you like playing against the most — The Boys or squaring off with Homelander?

Claudia Doumit: Right? Oh, I love those. I love them for different reasons. The Boys feels like it's far more to the point. Listen, it's always terrifying, but Homelander is fun to face off against because ... it's like this slow game that you're playing and you don't really know which way to step and it's like the ultimate floor is lava. As an actor that's so much fun. You're just like, what's happening?

Karen, if you could prep Kimiko for this season, what advice would you give her?

Moriarty: That's a good one. [laughs]

Karen Fukuhara: Oh my goodness.

Moriarty: [to Karen] Just mentally prepare her sufficiently.

Fukuhara: I think, I don't know if anything can prepare her for the season. I was like, should she get an imaginary friend? I don't know.

Moriarty: Just say to her and Annie, stick together more.

Fukuhara: I think our relationship grows this season though. Such a fun thing to explore, but just talking. Get a friend.

