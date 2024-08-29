The Rings Of Power Season 2 Cast Reveal Secrets, Strangers & Sauron's Next Steps - Exclusive Interview

Morfydd, in Unfinished Tales, Tolkien talks about Galadriel recognizing the potential in Dwarves and being generally aware of the strength of Khazad-dûm. So are we going to see her forge any friendships or alliances with Dwarves this season?

Clark: Um ...

Hazeldine: You're thinking about what you can and can't say?

Clark: Yeah. I mean, that kind of feeds into what I've enjoyed so much about playing her is that she's kind of at this low, where she's kind of lost all sense of what to be certain of and everything. And I feel that her way of rebuilding herself and not going in the direction that Sauron wants her to is, again, by seeing the beauty and the wonder and the hope of Middle-earth. And part of that is that she can see possibilities in the Dwarves and possibilities everywhere. What I really love about this season is that I think there's a lot of maybe a fool's hope in it. Everyone's got to try, despite what seems ... But yeah, interesting question.

I love that. That's a great answer.

Clark: Maybe at some point, you can discuss it more.

That's great. Sam, how does Adar manage to ally with and control characters as intimidating as the hill-troll Damrod?

Hazeldine: Well, yeah, again, we have to do whatever we can to kind of combat the threat of Sauron, so try to enlist as many allies as possible. I love the way that Adar ... I think it's a sort of a "show no fear" thing. If there's a ... The only thing I, as a human, can think of is if there's a bear in front of you, standing in front, you don't run away.

Clark: It depends on the bear, doesn't it?

Hazeldine: It does depend on the bear.

Clark: Certain ones, you should run away.

Hazeldine: I would never know which one to ... Aren't polar bears really ...

Clark: I think you're done.

Hazeldine: I think I'm unlikely to bump into a polar bear, though. Anyway.

Clark: But yeah. Actually brings me onto something in terms of ... Oh, sorry.

Hazeldine: No, yeah, but go on.

Clark: I'm loving all the Tolkien monsters that we're seeing in this ...

Hazeldine: Oh yeah. Amazing.

Clark: And that stuff is awesome.



"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 29. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.