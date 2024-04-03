Jonathan Nolan Reveals How Fallout Secretly Influenced The Dark Knight Rises - Exclusive Interview

What was your relationship like with the "Fallout" franchise prior to working on the show, and then how much did the games influence the direction in which you took the series?

Yeah, I think it started for me with a love of the games. I started with the franchise in "Fallout 3." Graham [Wagner], one of our showrunners, started from the very, very beginning, OG, the very first game. But I started with "Fallout 3" with [game director] Todd Howard's first entry in the franchise, and I just never experienced anything quite like it. And the games are so weird and so unique in their tone and their scope. The ambition of the storytelling, the moral ambiguity of it, the darkness, the political, satirical, subversive qualities, all these things, that I just thought were extraordinary in gaming.

And so it really, for us, started there. It started with a love of these games and a desire to take that unique tone from the games and bring them to, I wouldn't say a wider audience because these are incredibly popular games, but maybe to an audience that hadn't experienced it before.

You mentioned getting your start with "Fallout 3." I believe there's a quote from you where you jokingly said that "The Dark Knight Rises" may have been delayed a bit because of "Fallout 3." Did "Fallout 3" maybe influence "Dark Knight Rises" since that movie does involve nuking a city?

Good question. Yeah, to some degree, probably impossible that it didn't on some level because I was playing that game and thinking about where we would go with that franchise. I think one of the things that I thought was so ... And actually it's funny, it's true. I remember having a conversation, not necessarily especially about "Fallout," but one of the experiences that you have playing "Fallout" is it just goes there.

"Fallout" is the experience of the pond that you're playing in just getting bigger and bigger until it's an ocean. The experience of playing those games is one in which the grandeur of it, the ambition of it, it just goes there and it goes there in terms of the world being over and trying to figure out, okay, what happens after that? And I think to some degree, yeah, I think that one of the things that we talked about with "The Dark Knight Rises" that may have been kicking around in my head, in part because the experience of playing these games was that desire. In all the Batman movies, there's this moment where it's, "Batman's going to save the city!" And the question was, well, what if he didn't? What if we went there? What if we went into a version of Gotham in which he loses, they lose? And you have to consider what happens after the world is over.