The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Cast Talk Suits, Spies & Family Ties - Exclusive Interview

Eiza, you've built up quite a repertoire of action-heavy films. You've worked with Dave Leitch, Adam Wingard, and Michael Bay. How does Guy's management of action sequences differ from previous directors? I know that you're working on a new project with him as well. Has there been a shift in this film to that film in terms of action?

González: Oh yeah, 100%. I mean, I obviously can't talk much about this other movie that I'm filming at the moment, but it's way more heavy on action for me. In this one, I'm not very involved in the action. Mine is more of word-related scenes, as you know. But in [the other one] it's the most action I've ever done in a film. And so it's fascinating. I think that Guy, just what I find amazing, whether it's an action scene or a dialogue or whatever it is — and we've all worked with him before — is when he knows what he needs and he's got it, he's got it. There are people that double doubt, or you'll see someone go over and over it. I've seen him do two takes on something and be like, "I got it." And you're like, "But ..." "Got it." And it's just he knows exactly.

And then the next thing, what I also adore about Guy, and this is something really cool that happened on our set that he brought up the other day, is he'll cut the scene pretty quickly. Like by the next day, we'll have it, or in two days we'll be able to see the full scene. And by the way, he and James [Herbert], the editor, who's incredible, know and have an eye for what they need. And so the entire movie, I mean from when we would see it, they're cut to the final. It wasn't that far away.

Olusanmokun: Yeah.

González: And that means they're just so in tune with each other. They understand. It's tight. That relationship is there, and a great director needs a great team. And I think that he's nailed that. If you work with his team, you'll know everyone that he has been working with has been working with him for centuries now. So it's incredible. I'm just grateful that I get to play different roles with him, and it lets me see all the colors of Guy Ritchie.

