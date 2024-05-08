TMNT Writer Jason Aaron Teases Why His Ninja Turtles Relaunch Is 'A Little Darker' - Exclusive Interview

The series really starts off in an Alpha issue with a 10-page story on Donatello as a "tone setter" as you've called it. We know you don't have a favorite Turtle, but without spoiling anything, why did you choose Donnie as the kick-off to your run? Was that a conscious decision based around the character, or is it because he was really the focus of the latter part of the last series? Is there a single issue or storyline from the 40 years of Turtles that you can point to in order to give fans an idea of what to expect from this run?

Yeah, I mean, I think you'll see me taking inspiration from different storylines in the original Mirage series. I mean, the arc is titled Return to New York. Plot-wise, it's not the same sort of story as the original Return to New York arc from those Mirage days, but I think you'll see references and connections from time to time. In terms of Donnie, that's a good question. A lot of it does have to do with the previous volume and what Sophie [Campbell] took Donnie through in that last arc and where she left him. If you haven't read issue 150, I encourage you to go grab it and enjoy the end of Sophie's amazing run.

When we pick up with Donnie, he's been through a lot. He's been through more really than his brothers have, and that's left him in a state where he is a bit worse off than the other guys. And that's not a throwaway thing. That'll kind of chart a big portion of our story going forward is sort of what state Donnie is in. When we pick up with the four brothers, they're all in wildly different parts of the world, in the middle of very, very different kinds of stories, but none of them are in quite the same state as Donnie. We'll explore more about why that is and what happened in the year, the gap. Roughly a year has passed between the end of 150 and the beginning of our new volume, and you'll get teases as to what happened that caused the Turtles to sort of go their separate ways. And now, even though they're brought back together, everything isn't back to the old days. Everything isn't back to normal. And in particular, Donnie is still going through a lot.

The Foot Clan will return in the beginning of the story you're telling, kind of marking a return once again back to those original stories. But you've also mentioned there's going to be a new villain for the series. Do you have a particular favorite in the TMNT robes gallery? And did any of their DNA make it into this new character? What did you think generally makes a good Turtle villain, particularly ones that you can kind associate with the past while forging something new?

That's a good question. I think that Turtle villains kind of run the gamut. They're all kind of bigger than life. I think with this character, again, we're kind of going back to the core DNA of the series and all the things that kind of fed into what [Kevin] Eastman and [Peter] Laird were doing with those original issues. So I think this is a character who's not connected directly to any specific piece of Turtles lore or any other characters. He's a wholly new construct with a connection to the Foot Clan. But I think he can see he kind of comes from the same mixture of ingredients as what was feeding into the story back in the '80s.