Netflix Wants More Rebel Moon Movies - But Zack Snyder Wants To Work On Another Series (Exclusive)

Now that Zack Snyder is back on Netflix with his epic space saga "Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver" — the hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2023's "Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire" — the writer-director is hoping to unleash the next chapter of another franchise he created for the streamer.

The franchise, of course, is the "Army of the Dead" saga, which hearkens to Snyder's early days as the director of the George A. Romero classic zombie movie "Dawn of the Dead." Snyder kicked off his new sprawling tale of the undead with "Army of the Dead," where a group of thieves busts through the barriers of a walled-off, zombie-infested Las Vegas to recover more than $200 million locked in an underground casino vault.

The film's prequel "Army of Thieves" — also released in 2021 — was the next film in the franchise, as it tracked the origins of "Army of the Dead" safecracker Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) with the promise of more zombie tales to come. However, the third tale in the saga, the anime-style series "Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas," is still awaiting a release date, leaving Snyder and fans of his zombie movies hungry for more.

"I keep telling Netflix that we need to go ahead and do some more ['Army of the Dead'] and they keep encouraging me to make more 'Rebel Moon' movies," Snyder told Looper in an exclusive interview. "But I feel like this 'Army' universe is really very rich and fun, and zombies never go out of style, so it just feels like a no-brainer to me."