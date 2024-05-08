The TMNT Character Who Can Lift Thor's Hammer Is Exactly Who You Think - Exclusive
According to superstar comic writer Jason Aaron, a member of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" might be able to lift Mjolnir. Aaron, whose extensive comic work includes "Thor" for Marvel Comics — with critically acclaimed arcs such as "The God Butcher" (introducing the villainous Gorr) and "The Mighty Thor," which both inspired "Thor: Love and Thunder" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – is taking over as the new writer for IDW Publishing's relaunch of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."
Looper spoke with Aaron about what readers could expect from his run on the Turtles, set to be a darker take on the Heroes in a Half Shell. We asked him if anyone in the TMNT universe can lift Mjolnir in his eyes, and Aaron pointed to a surprise character that makes a lot of sense: Splinter: "It's a great question," he said. "Yeah, I think I could have a lot of fun with doing that crossover. I think that there would be lots of characters. I don't think it would necessarily be just one. I think if Splinter was still around, I think he certainly would be able to lift the hammer, and I think a flying super rat god of thunder would be pretty awesome."
Considering Splinter is wise, battle-experienced, and always seeks the best for the Turtles (at least at first glance), the rat hero has the necessary qualifications to lift Thor's hammer.
Jason Aaron has an idea for a potential crossover
In the comic book history of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the titular heroes have been part of many crossovers; from teaming up with "The Savage Dragon," working in the DC Universe alongside Batman in "Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," to even having a comic strip crossover with "Garfield." When asked by ComicBook.com about what he would love to see the Turtles cross over with in the future, Jason Aaron said he was well-equipped to deal with one between Thor and the Turtles.
"There've been so many good ones over the years," Aaron told ComcBook.com. "I'm not sure exactly which boxes have all been checked and which haven't. I think for me personally, if you're signing me up to write one, maybe if we wanted to do Turtles/Thor, I feel like I'm well-equipped to write that one. I think that'd be — I don't know, now my mind is jumping to Turtles and Asgard. So yeah, I think that'd probably be my pick. Although, has there been a Turtles/Godzilla book? Has that happened yet?"
It's unlikely Marvel Comics and the world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will cross over (despite the heroes being inspired by "Daredevil") considering that it hasn't already happened in the 40 years since the Turtles' debut. However, if there are ever plans to do it, Aaron's experience on "Thor" and now on the new TMNT title make him the perfect writer for the job.