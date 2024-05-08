The TMNT Character Who Can Lift Thor's Hammer Is Exactly Who You Think - Exclusive

According to superstar comic writer Jason Aaron, a member of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" might be able to lift Mjolnir. Aaron, whose extensive comic work includes "Thor" for Marvel Comics — with critically acclaimed arcs such as "The God Butcher" (introducing the villainous Gorr) and "The Mighty Thor," which both inspired "Thor: Love and Thunder" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – is taking over as the new writer for IDW Publishing's relaunch of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Looper spoke with Aaron about what readers could expect from his run on the Turtles, set to be a darker take on the Heroes in a Half Shell. We asked him if anyone in the TMNT universe can lift Mjolnir in his eyes, and Aaron pointed to a surprise character that makes a lot of sense: Splinter: "It's a great question," he said. "Yeah, I think I could have a lot of fun with doing that crossover. I think that there would be lots of characters. I don't think it would necessarily be just one. I think if Splinter was still around, I think he certainly would be able to lift the hammer, and I think a flying super rat god of thunder would be pretty awesome."

Considering Splinter is wise, battle-experienced, and always seeks the best for the Turtles (at least at first glance), the rat hero has the necessary qualifications to lift Thor's hammer.