How Pedro Pascal Got Ripped For The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Pedro Pascal may very well be one of the hardest-working men in Hollywood right now. In 2025 alone, he's appeared in Season 2 of "The Last of Us" as well as "Materialists" and "Eddington." And now he's entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." It's already been confirmed that Reed will lead the Avengers in "Avengers: Doomsday," so who knows where the MCU will take him from there?

Of course, being a Marvel leading man involves more than showing up to set and reading some lines. There's a ton of prep work ahead of time so that actors portraying superheroes can look like they're capable of performing fantastic feats. Chris Hemsworth got ripped to play Thor by focusing on eating a lot of protein and bulking up while Brie Larson focused more on jump training to become Captain Marvel. Everyone's regimen is different, and Pascal turned to an old friend to help him prepare for his Marvel debut.

Looper had the chance to talk with Jason Walsh, a trainer at Rise Movement in West Hollywood, California, who has worked with many stars before, including Pascal. We spoke about specific strategies for getting Pascal his Marvel body and how the greatest thing Pascal gained was ... confidence. It sounds cheesy, but when you're stepping into Mister Fantastic's stretchy shoes, you have to know how to own it.