Why Henry Cavill & The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare Cast Embrace Overkill - Exclusive Interview

And in terms of the characters, I know obviously you two [Henry Cavill and Alex Pettyfer] are based on real people. In learning about this Ministry and its activities, were there any details that surprised you were real, and did it add an extra weight to paying respect to that group in your performances?

Alex Pettyfer: I can say this. When you're a part of a Guy Ritchie movie, the main objective is to create a fun movie, you know? It's a heightened reality. It's an entertaining experience, a cinematic experience. And so the pressure of playing real-life people is kind of minimized, shall I say, because a lot of the facts that happened in the real mission are not the same as what happened in our film. But yeah, I didn't feel that pressure.

Cavill: Yeah, it's ... the same. Not much is known about a lot of these guys anyway, and so you couple that with working on a Guy Ritchie movie, which you said perfectly is heightened, there's a hyperbolic nature to the whole thing. And so you can kind of lean into that. It's paying respect to the spirit of what they went through, the spirit of their heroism and bravery, the spirit of the idea this was a suicide mission, and the spirit of the fact that it changed the course of the war. And those are the things we're leaning into. I always love to pay respect historically to these people, but it's tough to do when we know so little. I mean, I know my guy had more of a mustache like Hero [Fiennes Tiffin] than he did my beard and twirly wurly [mustache].

Pettyfer: Twirly wurly. [laughs]

Cavill: So it's just about leaning into the fun of it so it's engaging and also allows people to learn the spirit of what was going on.