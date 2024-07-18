Twisters' Glen Powell & Daisy Edgar-Jones Reveal The Science Of Selling Tornadoes - Exclusive Interview

Daisy, you mentioned that so much of the action was done practically. If I asked both of you what the most difficult practical day on set was, would you have the same answer, or would you have two different answers?

Edgar-Jones: I wonder. God, there were so many difficult practical days. It's hard to choose. Each tornado had its own difficulties or challenges, but one that sticks out for me that I'm really proud of is there's a scene that we do in a motel, which is a tornado sequence that's done all on a oner [a single, extended take that appears to be uninterrupted]. It was a lot of really technical camera moves, but we also had a huge amount of different practical effects coming in that day. We had a horse trailer drop; we had people on wires. Isaac really wanted to show how quickly and how powerful and how damaging a tornado can pass through somewhere and the effect of that.

We start above this pool, and it comes down, and when we come back up, the whole place is flattened. I remember getting that right was so important and all the different technical bits and every little section having to work. We shot on film, so so much of it was about nailing it really quickly. We were also filming at that point in December in tank tops and shorts with rain and wind machines, so we were also freezing, and trying to act in general was difficult. That was challenging.

Powell: One of the reasons that I am really proud of that sequence as well was we were considering how the audience was experiencing every single moment. When you shoot something in a oner, the entire purpose is to almost be gauging the audience's breath. With no cuts, you don't allow the audience to have a break. You don't even almost allow them to blink sometimes. That's the whole purpose of it — to keep tension in there. The interesting part about it is that it's really a dance move. It's a giant dance choreography where you're understanding where and when these big things are falling from the sky or people are getting dragged and how the camera is moving and how the audience is digesting and receiving those moments.

What's so incredible about that sequence is there's almost internal music to it. It's a really beautiful dance, but with visceral, aggressive, and violent action that emulates what Isaac based it on, which was experiencing a tornado in real time. It's a hard thing to pull off. It's harder than you think. Oners are done all the time, but oners with this many practical elements are very rare.