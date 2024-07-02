Kevin Bacon Reveals Why 'Going Big' Is Like Going Home In MaXXXine - Exclusive Interview

Did you hear a voice for Labat and get an image in your head of who he would be once you read the script?

That's exactly right. That's how I put it. You start to hear the voice, and I started to think about New Orleans. I went back to New Orleans and spent some time there, then rented a car and also drove up through parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, up through the South to get myself in a little bit of a headspace there. I thought about my own ideas for him and for his backstory, worked on that. Then we started to discuss the exterior pieces of it in terms of the look, et cetera.

It's a funny thing when you're in a position like I am — which I'm certainly 100% grateful to be in — where I don't audition. It's a bit of a flyer for a director. They don't know exactly what I'm going to do until I do it, and at that point it's too f***ing late to change your mind. The actor is there, he is dressed, he's made a decision about his whatever. Of course Ti was involved with all that, but he really didn't know, and the very first scene that we shot was a scene up in the Bonaventure Hotel with Maxine where my character is introduced. I can imagine that right before he said "action," there might be a moment where he is going, "God, I hope Bacon is okay. I hope he doesn't s*** the bed with this character."

Your outfit and the bandage you wear on your nose is reminiscent of Jack Nicholson in "Chinatown." This is a movie about movies, so was there a little homage going on there?

That's a Ti question. It never was for me, and it wasn't until I put on the suit, I put on the fedora, and I had gotten the cut and the bandage, and I went, "Yeah, it's Jake Gittes, right?" It didn't occur to me until I saw it. I didn't steer the wardrobe and the look in that direction.

We had a funny thing — you wouldn't even really notice it — but when Labat comes to town, he is in his old-South, Tennessee Williams-type linen suit. Then the next time you see him, my look was very much [Hollywood producer] Robert Evans. I had gone shopping someplace in the very short time that I was there. It wasn't something that I packed from New Orleans. It was something that I went out and bought and was proud of. That's when she comes up, punches me with the keys, and then I go back to the other suit because this one now has blood all over it. I love these little things. This is why great artists in hair and makeup and wardrobe and everything become such a part of the process.