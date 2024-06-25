Absolute Power: Mark Waid Reveals The Truth Behind The Fall Of DC Superheroes - Exclusive Interview

Amanda Waller has become the biggest threat to metahumans in the DC Universe. What was it like writing her at her most terrifying?

It was challenging because I have to get in that head. I have to get in the head of somebody who legitimately believes that she is 100% right in saying that we are better off without superheroes, and they are on the whole, a menace to society. She generally believes that at the same time, she's not a mustache twirling villain. There's a line in issue two that I really like, which is that somebody else is asking, "Okay, now do we go after the loved ones and the friends of the heroes to keep turning the screws?" And Amanda cuts them off and says, "No. Those are the people we are here to protect. I'm not a sociopath." She says it to people sort of chuckling around the room, but she generally believes that if you're wearing a cape and you're calling yourself a superhero, then you're a menace. If you're not doing that, then you may be some sort of threat, but not of that level, so she's not going to — she has lines she won't cross.

This might be getting in her head a little bit, but does she have finality in mind? Does she have a final point she wants to get to, or like you said, she won't cross certain lines ... Does that make her end mission that much more difficult to achieve?

In a way. She doesn't just need this to happen. She wants this to happen, and as I am paraphrasing something I wrote in issue one, there's a difference between need and want. Need you can solve. Need has an end, right? You need something, you get it, the need is over. But want just keeps getting more and more, want is omnivorous, want is something that in a lot of cases can never be sated, and that is her problem — that she wants this to happen, and therefore, as it all begins to come to fruition, her mind cannot help but process, "Okay. What next?"

"Absolute Power" definitely seems to have its main villains in Amanda Waller and the surprising "traitor" Green Arrow, but its protagonists are more of an ensemble, at least as it stands now, with a group in disarray. But is/are there a main protagonist(s), and why did you choose them to stand as such for this story? (At the end of the first issue, for example, we see Jon Kent — or at least something shaped like Jon Kent — teasing a much bigger role potentially, and frankly looking a bit messianic with holes in his hands and a wound at his side.)

Well, that's interesting. I don't feel like I chose them. I feel like they chose me. I feel like as I got into the book, it was a good story and will take you to places that you didn't know it was going to take you, both as a reader and as a writer. And it really surprised me that by taking Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman largely off the table for issue three (because they've got their side missions in their own books to deal with that all come back to the main book), it gave me a chance to elevate other characters: John Kent, Dreamer Nightwing, a couple of other surprising sort of B-listers, and in some cases some C-listers get a chance to shine. And some of the toys from the DC universe that we don't get to see very often are brought into play because the Justice League has access to some of this stuff. When was the last time you saw the helmet of Aztec? Well, if you were a big Aztec fan, this is the series for you.