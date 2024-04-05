Don Mancini & Devon Sawa Talk New Chucky Movie And Season 4 Possibilities - Exclusive Interview

The original "Child's Play" came out in 1988, 36 years ago, and has spawned seven other films. Don, what has it been like taking a career-spanning franchise that has only ever included films before and repackaging it for TV?

Don Mancini: It's been really fun. I first had the idea of doing it when I was working as a writer-slash-producer on "Hannibal." And for me, the experience of going into a room every day and hanging out with eight or nine fellow "Hannibal" fanatics and talking about "Hannibal" all day was like, "I'd do this for free. This is great." I saw how passionate they were for the franchise, as was I.

It was so much fun to help Bryan Fuller realize his vision for that show. And it occurred to me that I could do that with my own franchise. The inherent collaborative nature of television really appealed to me, and I really loved it when I worked on "Hannibal," and then "Channel Zero" with Nick Antosca. So, I knew that if I could recruit fellow Chucky fans who'd grown up with the character and were as passionate about Chucky as I had been about "Hannibal," then we could really raise the bar together and bring the franchise to a new level — and it seems to have worked.

Devon, what's been the most fun part of playing different characters on the series?

Devon Sawa: Each character is so uniquely different that it's just been a blast showing up to work and putting on these different outfits, getting this different dialogue, and being in these different environments with phenomenal actors. It's been great, and really cool.

Assuming there's a fourth season, is Devon coming back once again a possibility for both of you? And if so, any fun future ideas for potential characters?

Sawa: On the record? [laughs]

Mancini: Yes. I'll just say yes, I have ideas. Devon, would you like to come back?

Sawa: I'm standing by, sir.