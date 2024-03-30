Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals The Dark Reason Why He Loves Guy Ritchie Movies - Exclusive Interview

Mr. Bruckheimer, I just want to ask, first off, your contribution to film is legendary in its own right. You've worked with loads of equally legendary directors. I was just wondering if you've seen any sort of work ethic in the likes of Ridley Scott, Tony Scott, and Michael Bay that you saw in Guy Ritchie's work or if [there was] anything that he brought new to the table that you were quite surprised to see?

Jerry Bruckheimer: He's an enormously talented guy. He is really talented, and he's got such a light touch, and he finds humor in the darkest situations. That's what makes this movie so interesting because these men are killers, but they have a sense of humor in how they have to deal with taking other people's lives. It is just wonderful what he brought to this movie because if you read it on the page, it's very dry, but he brought this sense of fun to the film.

And particularly with this genre of film, what do you think about do-or-die action films that always draw an audience in? It seems you think of "The Magnificent Seven" or various films of that ilk. This is very similar. What do you think it is that just always hooks us?

Bruckheimer: I think you love to go on a new adventure. We transport you to places. We're in the transportation business. We take you from one place to another. This movie takes you back to World War II and the bravery of the British people — that they were being bombed every night and weren't fed. They had no power. They had no water. You kind of empathize with them and the fact that Churchill held the country together with his speeches on the radio, and he wouldn't give in to the Nazis, and even though Parliament was willing to acquiesce, he wouldn't. He wouldn't allow it. He created these ungentlemanly warfare men who went behind enemy lines and changed the course of the war.

Going back to this genre, do you have a personal favorite of a classic sort of do-or-die mission where you think, "I've always got time for that film?"

Bruckheimer: "The Magnificent Seven" is a great one, and "The Wild Bunch" is another good one. There are a lot of great movies.

