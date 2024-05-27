Jeremy Renner Reveals A 'Dicey' Mayor Of Kingstown Return & 'Brewing' MCU Comeback - Exclusive Interview

What was it like the first day you walked onto the set of "Mayor of Kingstown" for Season 3? Which happened almost exactly one year after your accident ...

Pretty much, yes — a year and a week. I'll tell you, the most difficult part was relocating. My life was in such routine in the recovery, and I have all this [physical therapy] gear I have to get my body right, and moving it all ... I don't just have a carry-on anymore. I come with quite a load of stuff to figure out my life. So, everything's just a little bit more difficult.

I was probably more nervous than I was excited, questioning if I had the physical ability to endure. It's not easy doing "Mayor of Kingstown," even when I was perfectly healthy the seasons prior. So, it was more, "Can I do it now at half-mast, trying to figure out my next step and my next breath?" But I had a lot of people to lean on. [Series co-creator and co-star] Hugh Dillon was always there as my right arm to kind of protect me — protect me even from myself. Because in my brain I think I can do something, but my body is telling me no, and he was there to help me with that. So was pretty much the whole cast and crew. Plus, I had a lot of people off set to help me too. It was a full production.

We got through. It was a little dicey in the beginning, the first couple of weeks, but we did it, we finished. It got better and we're stronger, and very, very proud and happy.

The series was renewed for Season 3 just months after your accident. How did that make you feel at the time, knowing that Paramount+ and everyone involved in the show was willing to invest in you as you continued to recover?

I think that's encouraging, right? I think everybody needs something to look forward to in life. They plant seeds of hope. And in moments like that, it was just another thing for me in my mind, and I feel like it was another positive, energetic sort of prayer or encouragement. I'd grab at anything that would help me through. So, yeah, it was always encouraging.

We were working on [the Season 3 renewal] during that first summer of my recovery, and I was excited. It was something to look forward to. It was great because the "Rennervations" show was something that got me out of the wheelchair and [walking on] a carpet. And then after that, to focus on "Mayor," it was nice to have something [else] to look forward to, and it was really a big part of my recovery journey.

What's it like to have to relive that snowplow accident every single time you talk to someone new? Like [on this press day], everybody is going to be asking you about that.

I think it's a collective sort of experience. It's not just mine. It didn't just happen to me. It certainly happened to all my family that was there, to my poor nephew that had to hold my arm and watch me on the ice. It happened to all the EMTs. You and I are talking about it, so it's in your brain. You became aware of it. It's a shared experience. It happened to everybody. So I find that I learn something new every time I speak about it, and I find it cathartic. I find it very healing. So it's never a burden. It's never something I'm going to run away from. I'm even writing a book about the experiences that I've learned through the near-death and the recovery of it all, and I can't wait to share that.