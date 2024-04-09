Marvel's New Spider-Gwen Story 'Scares' Writer Stephanie Phillips (But That's A Good Thing) - Exclusive Interview

What was it like seeing the covers for "Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider" from Mark Brooks, adding new details to Gwen's design such as those on her shoes?

He started that and then they made their way into the interior pages. Initially editorial was like, "You don't have to keep drawing the sneakers." But every artist was like, "No, we love the sneakers. We want to keep the sneakers." And I was like, "So we're all getting custom sneakers when? Because I love these."

It's the color scheme. The color scheme is fantastic. But what Mark did is also, I think, a hallmark of Gwen's design, which is how cool and fun it is to play with, whether it's ballet shoes or sneakers. It's like these accessories and elements that you get to bring kind of this flair to Gwen. And it's so a part of her personality, too, to have cool flair. Of course, she has cool sneakers. Of course, she has custom Gwen sneakers. That's great. And that's something that I think Federica has done a really cool job of in those really elastic fight scenes and movement and swinging through a city. I think that same animated vibrancy is there in the design as well.

How much of your version of Gwen has been informed by the treatment of the character in the films? Because obviously, the past comics have really made Gwen who she is, but the films, I think, have introduced people to her on a much, much wider scale. Is yours solely driven by comic books, or are you getting some inspiration and imagination from the animated version?



I mean, I would say both. I think given, like you said, how prevalent the films are, and I love them, it's hard to ignore that, and I don't think I would want to. I want this to be a book that's accessible to everyone. If you are looking for more Spider-Gwen content after watching the animated show, I want this to be an avenue for you as well. And I hope it can do that. For people who have been reading the comics, this should be an avenue for those readers as well.

I guess one of the difficult tasks was trying to do the job of making this a new number one, where people can jump on, still paying homage to all these other iterations of Gwen, not losing those things, not losing elements of her past. Anything that really makes Gwen who she is, I want that to stay. So doing the work of giving a little bit of backstory to new readers while also, again, hopefully giving some nuggets and cool things to people that have been with Gwen this entire time and welcoming them in as well.

Can you see your version of Spider-Gwen inspiring her eventual live-action appearance?

I haven't really given that much thought. I'm sure somebody deep in the Marvel lore at the company has some thoughts on things I know nothing about, which is cool and exciting.

Now that you've said it, I'm like, oh, I wonder ... But I don't really think about that much when I'm writing because I don't want that to ever inform the story I'm telling, meaning I want the story I'm telling to be the best it can be for the comic in that moment and for that character in the moment. Not thinking too far ahead of like, well, how can we adapt this or do other things with it? If that happens, that's amazing and I will be thrilled about it. But yes, that's not my immediate thought.