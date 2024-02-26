The Final Instagram Posts From 24 Actors Before They Died
Social media has opened up opportunities for fans to interact with actors in previously impossible ways. In addition to sending and receiving messages or hearing about their latest projects directly from the horse's mouth, social media offers insight into an actor's life their fans could only have dreamed of in the days before the Internet.
This is true of almost every social media site, including Instagram, which features tons of talent posting all manner of things. When an actor posts something on Instagram, millions of people see it, helping the actor's career and offering a new level of interaction with the world. When an actor dies, it can be comforting for fans to return to their various feeds and find their final post.
Of course, this can also be heartbreaking, depending on how the actor died. Regardless of whether a final post comes the day of an actor's death or a few weeks prior, it offers insight into an actor's final moments via the last thing they shared publicly with the world. Each of these actors had an impact in their chosen fields, and these were the last things they posted to Instagram.
Paul Walker's final post promoted Furious 7
Paul Walker began working on "Furious 7," the seventh film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, in late 2013. That movie would go on to be the franchise's biggest entry, amassing more than $1.5 billion at the global box office. Walker filmed his scenes for about a month before tragedy struck on November 30, 2013. Walker died in a car accident while his friend and business partner, Roger Rodas, drove and also died at the scene. Walker's death forced "Furious 7" into rewrites, and his brothers, Cody and Caleb, stepped in to play Paul through some digital wizardry.
Walker posted a final image on his Instagram the day before he died. The black and white image featured Walker, Tyrese Gibson, and Vin Diesel as their characters in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Walker took the image from a Facebook post on Vin Diesel's account the week prior, though Diesel's image was in color. Along with the photo, Walker wrote, "The boys are back. Will you be ready?" It was his final post on Instagram, and while he couldn't complete the movie, the filmmakers and his brothers managed to bring it across the finish line and dedicated it to Walker's memory.
Anton Yelchin's final post was a self-portrait
Anton Yelchin enjoyed a meteoric rise in success as he landed roles on television and film, including a leading role in "Huff." He rose to prominence in 2009 when he appeared as Pavel Chekov in the rebooted "Star Trek," which promised to be a long-term contract. He reprised the role in the sequels and landed several high-profile parts while building his career. Before his death, Yelchin also spent much of his time developing his photography skills, emulating a passion shared by director Stanley Kubrick, whose work had a profound impact on Yelchin. On June 19, 2016, Yelchin's Jeep rolled into him, pinning the young actor to a brick gate post and killing him. Yelchin's death shocked the world.
On June 16, 2016, the young actor and filmmaker posted his final image to Instagram — a self-portrait of him squinting in the sunlight as he stood before Nantasket Beach. His caption only offered the bare minimum: "Nantasket #35mm #antonyelchin #egoist." The image mirrored many of the photographs on his Insta, most of which are portraits shot in a similar style.
Robin Williams celebrated his daughter's 25th birthday
Fans of Robin Williams likely knew about the actor's difficulties with addiction and penchant for partying as he became famous. Toward the end of his life, the celebrated actor appeared in various films and on television, leading the series "The Crazy Ones" opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar. While the world laughed at his unique brand of comedy, few knew of Williams' diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, exacerbated by anxiety, depression, and paranoia. Williams died by suicide on August 11, 2014, at the age of 63. His autopsy revealed Lewy body dementia, a disease responsible for a plethora of symptoms, including intense paranoia.
Williams was relatively active on social media in the years leading up to his death, and he posted to Instagram often with images from his life, the people he worked with, and more. His final post on Instagram is heartbreaking, as it's all about his daughter, Zelda Rae Williams, and the celebration of her 25th birthday. Williams posted a black-and-white image of him holding her at a very young age. He wrote, "#tbt and Happy Birthday to Ms. Zelda Rae Williams! Quarter of a century old today but always my baby girl. Happy Birthday @zeldawilliams Love you!"
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Joan Rivers got into bed with LeAnn Rimes
Joan Rivers spent her decades-long career making people laugh, and she successfully moved into reality television and hosting duties later in life. She also came close to winning a coveted EGOT, missing only the Oscar and Tony trophies while taking home an Emmy and a Grammy as well as a nomination for a Tony Award. Rivers died on September 4, 2014, following complications from a medical procedure.
The celebrated broadcaster engaged with her fans throughout her life, especially on social media. Rivers used Instagram to tout her projects and promote upcoming events. Her final post featured a picture of Rivers, LeAnn Rimes, and Eddie Cibrian in bed together. Rivers had them as guests on "In Bed With Joan," the comic actors' no-hold-barred internet talk show. She interviewed guests and her famous friends and did it all while sitting atop a large bed. Her final post on Instagram came on August 27, 2014, reading, "There are two guests #InBedWithJoan this week! LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian! Watch on my website – JoanRivers.com #JoanRivers #LeAnnRimes #EddieCibrian." It was Rivers' final post, but her Instagram account remains active, celebrating Rivers and posting pictures of the comic actor alongside some of her funniest comments.
Alan Thicke was thankful for winning an Icon Award
Alan Thicke wasn't content with simply dominating the family sitcom market in the 1980s. After "Growing Pains," Thicke went on to dabble in a variety of entertainment mediums, including hosting game shows well into the early aughts. Thicke was also a talk show regular throughout his tenure, and he composed music — basically, Thicke was a Renaissance man, gifted in various forms of entertainment.
This worked out well for his social media use, as he often posted things related to his work. His final Instagram post came on December 13, 2016, nearly two weeks after he'd won an Icon Award at the Whistler Film Fest. His post included an image of him sitting and holding a microphone, engaging with folks on stage. Along with the image, Thicke posted a short blurb expressing his gratitude: "Thanks to Whistler Film Fest for the Icon Award. I promise to try and stay iconic. @whisfilmfest #whistlerfilmfest #Icon." That same day, Thicke played ice hockey with his son, Carter, and collapsed on the ice. While he appeared to be okay shortly after the incident and joked with Carter, he died that evening from a heart attack, shocking his family, friends, and fans.
Stan Lee honored his fellow veterans
Whether you read comics or didn't, odds are you knew who Stan "The Man" Lee was. Lee was one of a select few who established Marvel Comics as the dominating force it is today. Beginning in 1989, he dabbled in acting as well. While his appearances amounted to little more than cameos, Lee had the credits to hold a rather impressive distinction: Lee's credits have inadvertently made him the highest-grossing actor of all time. Box office number-crunching site The Numbers indicates that the movies Lee has appeared in have brought in more than $32.6 billion across 50 films. Lee died of a heart attack on November 12, 2018, at the age of 95.
Lee spent much of his later years engaging with fans at conventions and through social media, including numerous posts on Instagram. Lee's final Instagram post, likely done by his staff, includes a photograph of the comic creator during World War II when he worked in an unusual position. His post came on November 11, 2023 — Veteran's Day, one day before he died. It included, "Thank you to all of America's veterans for your service. Fun fact: Stan's official US Army title during WW2 was 'Playwright.' #VeteransDay."
Kristoff St. John honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Kristoff St. John was a staple of daytime television, having played Neil Winters on "The Young and the Restless" for 28 years. Of course, St. John didn't only appear on that soap; he had numerous credits across a wide range of TV movies, series, and documentaries. St. John won numerous awards, including 10 NAACP Image Awards, and he engaged with fans through social media. On February 3, 2019, St. John died suddenly at his home in Los Angeles. St. John's autopsy revealed his cause of death as hypertrophic heart disease, which is a condition that thickens the heart's muscle tissues. He was 52. His final appearance on "The Young and the Restless" came three days later, and in April, his character was revealed to have died of a stroke.
On January 21, 2019, St. John posted to Instagram a three-part video celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the federal holiday, celebrating his achievements. The posts came with the caption, "The most powerful tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. That I have ever seen. Courtesy of WWE. #martinlutherkingjr #mlkday."
Cameron Boyce shared a black-and-white photo
Cameron Boyce spent most of his life in front of cameras, having jumped into the game at an early age. He grew up on the Disney Channel, starring in "Jessie" and other projects for several years. Boyce began working on various feature films and television series, and he was at the beginning of a rapidly expanding career as a young adult in the entertainment industry. On July 6, 2019, though, Boyce was found and pronounced dead at his Los Angeles home. An autopsy subsequently revealed that Boyce died in his sleep from an epileptic seizure. Boyce had received a diagnosis of epilepsy three years earlier, and he had also received treatment with the help of his family.
Boyce was active on various social media sites, including Instagram, where he shared pictures of his life and work. His final post on Instagram came on July 5, 2019, a day before he died, when he shared a black-and-white profile shot of himself. He tagged it simply with "@i_d," and that was it. Boyce rarely captioned posts with anything more than a single tag or emoji, so this was keeping with his usual activities.
Caroline Flack showed off her dog
Caroline Flack started out as an actor, appearing on the British series "Bo' Selecta!" in the early aughts. Flack continued working in comedy before transitioning primarily into presenting duties, and she went on to appear in various competition shows, including "Dancing on Wheels," which she won. Toward the end of her career, Flack snagged the primary presenter position on "Love Island: Aftersun." On February 15, 2020, her career tragically ended when Flack died by suicide. The presenter was found dead in her apartment in Stoke Newington, London. She was 40 years old. Her passing affected the production of "Love Island," which ultimately aired a tribute despite Flack having departed from the series in 2019. Flack was the third suicide tied to the program, leading to calls for its cancellation.
Like any prolific performer, Flack used social media to promote her work and open a window into her personal life. She did much of this through Instagram, posting pictures of herself with family and friends. Her final Instagram post, on February 13, 2020, consisted of a photo reel collage of Flack holding her dog with a heart emoji as the only comment.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Naya Rivera offered some prescient advice
Naya Rivera started her acting career as a child while simultaneously breaking into modeling. She'd go on to sing, combining her many talents into various roles, though she's probably best known for playing Santana Lopez on "Glee." Rivera continued acting after the series ended, and she lent her voice to several projects, including her last, playing Selina Kyle in "Batman: The Long Halloween." On July 8, 2020, Rivera swam in Lake Piru near Santa Clarita, California. She was swimming and boating with her 4-year-old son and disappeared. After a five-day search, authorities found her body, finding that she drowned in the lake, possibly due to vertigo — her son was unharmed. She was 33 years old.
Like most celebs, Rivera remained active on social media throughout her life, and this continued up to her death. Her final post in Instagram on July 2, 2020, is jarring, given what she wrote, as it's almost prescient. Along with a picture of herself smiling while sitting on the floor, Rivera wrote, "No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised."
Chadwick Boseman shared his excitement for the VP
Chadwick Boseman had a momentous career, jumping from one impressive project to another throughout the 2020s. While he started acting on stage in the mid-2000s, many fans first met him as Jackie Robinson in "42" or as James Brown in "Get on Up." Even more audiences discovered Boseman's talents as T'Challa, the Black Panther, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Boseman continued playing the character through the "Infinity Saga," finishing his live-action time in the MCU with "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019 and in animation via "What If...?" in 2021. Boseman continued acting despite having colon cancer, though he kept his condition private. Boseman died of the disease on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43.
Boseman was active on social media throughout most of his professional life and enjoyed engaging with fans online and in person. His Instagram features numerous posts of his professional life while also showcasing the things he cared about the most, including U.S. politics, and he worked hard to promote voting. Boseman's last post on Instagram came on August 11, 2020, celebrating Vice President Kamala Harris. Boseman posted an image of himself embracing the Vice President with the following text: "YES @KamalaHarris! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020."
Betty White celebrated her upcoming birthday
Betty White was one of those actors who touched just about everyone's lives at some point. She began working in entertainment shortly before World War II. After the war, White found work in all kinds of programs. She continued to act up to the end, finishing a career that spanned nine decades, from the 1940s to the 2020s. Despite her immense body of work spanning genres and mediums — from "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" to "Lake Placid" — most people likely know White from her time playing Rose on "The Golden Girls." Regardless of where you knew her, odds are, you enjoyed seeing White appear on screen.
People celebrated White's longevity as she approached her 100th birthday, which would have been on January 17, 2022. Leading up to that momentous occasion, the magazine put together a cover story honoring White, which she promoted with her final Instagram post on December 28, 2021: "My 100th birthday... I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow." White had suffered a stroke a few days earlier, on Christmas, and subsequently died in her sleep on December 31, 2021 — just 17 days before her 100th birthday.
Bob Saget expressed his thanks following a performance
Bob Saget was one of those comic actors who gave his viewers a wide range of acting styles. If you knew him from "Full House," he was a wholesome family man, but if you knew him from his stand-up routine, he was about as antithetical to his TV dad persona as possible. Saget worked constantly, including hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos" and many other shows. On January 9, 2022, Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Williamsburg, Florida. His death came in the middle of his stand-up tour, and his family revealed his death resulted from trauma to the head. This was likely the result of a fall, though Saget may not have known the severity of his condition. He died in his sleep at the age of 65.
Saget spent plenty of time posting on Instagram, sharing his podcast, "Bob Saget's Here For You," and other projects. His final Instagram post came on January 9, 2022, and it included a selfie of Saget smiling on stage. In the caption, he thanked the venue of his performance, his fans, and the opening act and teased that he was hopefully going to continue touring.
Anne Heche shared a selfie with friends
Anne Heche spent her career acting in movies, TV shows, and plays. She is well known for her many impressive achievements, but she also became widely known because of her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres. Of course, Heche was more than tabloid fodder for her romantic pursuits. Despite this, her post-DeGeneres life brought her into public focus once more due to public mental health struggles. Heche published a 2001 memoir, "Call Me Crazy," and continued working in and out of Hollywood. Then, on August 5, 2022, Heche crashed her car three times, with the first two incidents seeing her flee each scene. The final accident came when Heche crashed into a house, trapping the actor inside her burning car. After being comatose for a week, Heche was taken off life support and died on August 11; she was 53. Authorities later determined Heche wasn't impaired, though the cause of her three accidents remains unexplained.
Heche was relatively active on social media and updated her Instagram account with pictures from her life and work. Her final Instagram post came on July 14, 2022, featuring a selfie alongside actors Joey Lawrence, Andrew Lawrence, and Samantha Cope.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Charlbi Dean shared promotional modeling pics
Charlbi Dean got her start in her native country of South Africa before taking her show on the road to work in larger markets. She eventually made her way to the States, where she found work on "Black Lightning," playing Syonide for two seasons. In 2022, Dean's breakout role in "Triangle of Sadness" helped the film secure the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Several months after the film's premiere, Dean went to the hospital in New York City on August 29, 2022, complaining of feeling generally unwell. Within a few hours, Dean's health declined significantly, and she died at the age of 32. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be bacterial sepsis, likely the result of a splenectomy she received in 2009.
In addition to acting, Dean worked as a model and used social media to further her work. She often posted on Instagram, tagging whatever company she was working with at the time. Dean's final Instagram post on August 25, 2022, consisted of five modeling shots as part of a paid partnership with Madewell. She added the comment, "Lost in the sauce." An earlier, more personal post on July 11 showed pictures of family and friends.
Kirstie Alley promoted the season premiere of The Masked Singer
Kirstie Alley had a long and successful career working in Hollywood, having secured her place in pop culture history via the "Look Who's Talking" trilogy, "Cheers," and a plethora of other projects. For her work in "Cheers" and the made-for-TV movie "David's Mother" in the 1990s, the actress won two Emmys and one Golden Globe. Later in her career, Alley appeared on various reality TV shows, including competing and finishing second on "Dancing with the Stars." Alley additionally competed on Season 7 of "The Masked Singer" as Baby Mammoth, with her episodes airing in 2022. Earlier in 2022, however, Alley received a diagnosis of colon cancer and underwent chemotherapy treatments through much of the year. On December 5, 2022, Alley died from the disease at her home in Florida; she was 71.
Like many celebrities, Alley spent time posting news and information about her life and work on social media. Her Instagram is filled with pictures and videos of her with former co-stars and more. Alley's final post on Instagram went live on September 21, 2022, promoting the forthcoming season premiere of "The Masked Singer" with the following comment: "Have you heard the news? #TheMaskedSinger is back! Best of luck to all the new masks! Check out the season premiere TONIGHT 8/7c on @foxtv."
Leslie Jordan shared a song he'd been working on
Leslie Jordan started working in the entertainment industry in the 1980s, but it wouldn't be until the aughts that he became a household name. Jordan's work on "Will & Grace," "American Horror Story," and other series helped elevate his standing, and he branched out into theater and gospel music. He released the album "Company's Comin'" in 2021 and built up a following, thanks in large part to his engagement with fans. Tragically, on October 24, 2022, Jordan drove his car into the side of a building in Hollywood and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 67 at the time of his death. An autopsy revealed his cause of death to be "sudden cardiac dysfunction" and not the result of any illicit substances, as Jordan had been sober for over 20 years (via People).
Before his death, while he was working on gospel music, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. Coronavirus forced Jordan to switch things up in his professional and personal life, and like many people during the pandemic, he turned to Instagram. Jordan posted frequently on the site, sharing videos and more. His final post on Instagram featured Jordan singing a new song with Danny Myrick: "Sunday Mornin' Hymn Singin' with @dannymyrick. Danny helped me with a new original song that should be comin' out real soon. Love. Light. Leslie."
Lance Reddick showed the world how much he loved his dogs
Lance Reddick's imposing force dominated the small screen for decades, though he didn't gain much national attention until taking on the role of Cedric Daniels in "The Wire." He went on to take leading roles in "Fringe" and "Bosch," but one of his most recognizable characters was that of Charon in the "John Wick" franchise. Of course, Reddick was prolific, and these are only a few of his many prominent roles throughout his career. On March 17, 2023, Reddick died from heart disease at the age of 60. His death was sudden and shocking to his fans, family, and friends. Many posted tributes, and thousands of fans visited Reddick's character in the "Destiny" games, standing vigil and saluting him. Five films he starred in, including "John Wick: Chapter 4," were released posthumously.
Reddick posted to Instagram fairly often and used the platform to share all kinds of personal and professional moments from his life. His final Instagram post, which came on March 16, 2023, celebrated his dogs with three pictures and this comment: "On screen and off, it's no surprise I love spoiling my dogs. @officialhardrock makes it easy with a full line of @johnwickmovie dog swag available at @hardrockhotels Unleashed locations."
Tina Turner promoted her musical
While Tina Turner isn't known so much for her acting as she is for her singing career, she did dabble in the trade. Turner began acting in 1975, playing the Acid Queen in "Tommy." She's probably best known for her turn as Aunty Entity in "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome," which is her most prominent feature film role. Of course, Turner wasn't limited to singing and acting and had an impressive bibliography. While it wasn't known to the world, Turner dealt with numerous illnesses toward the end of her life. She required a kidney transplant and received one from her husband in 2017. Turner died on May 24, 2023, at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland. She was 83, and while she dealt with numerous long-term illnesses, her family revealed that she died of natural causes.
Although she didn't post much, Turner also used social media and maintained an Instagram account. Turner's final post on Instagram was on April 20, 2023, and consisted of a video promoting "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical." She also wrote, "Sending so much love to @tinathemusical. Proud of our wonderful show, and thrilled that we're celebrating 5 years in the West End – long may it continue!"
Paul Reubens expressed his love for his fans
Most people knew Paul Reubens for his iconic performance as Pee-wee Herman. He hosted "The Pee-wee Herman Show," establishing a brand he'd retain throughout his life and career. Reubens' work did deviate from his notable character, having appeared in everything from "Batman Returns" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" to "Dr. Dolittle" and "The Smurfs." At the end of a long and successful career, Reubens died on July 30, 2023, at the age of 70. He died of hypoxic respiratory failure resulting from leukemia and lung cancer. Reubens' decision to keep his health a secret made his passing all the more shocking.
Reubens was active on Instagram for many years and often posted through his peeweeherman account. The account remains active and posts images and moments from Reubens' life. His final Instagram post was done on his behalf by his representatives, who informed the world of Reubens' passing. They shared his final words on July 31, 2023: "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years. I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans, and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."
Matthew Perry shared a shot of him in a hot tub
As one of the leads on "Friends," Matthew Perry became ingrained in popular culture, and his character, Chandler Bing, is what most fans know him for. He played Chandler through the entire series' run, but Perry also worked in feature films and other television shows. After "Friends," Perry continued working but slowed down over time. Perry's various addictions had him in and out of rehab for many years, affecting his work. Sadly, he drowned in his hot tub on October 28, 2023. Authorities found Perry in the hot tub and pronounced him dead; he was 54. Speculation abounded online as people wondered about Perry's cause of death. His autopsy ultimately revealed Perry died from the "acute effects of ketamine" coupled with drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects (via People).
Perry didn't post much to his Instagram account, but he did share some pictures and videos of his work through the years. He also promoted his book, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." His final post on Instagram was on October 23, 2023, and it included a picture of him relaxing in the hot tub with the caption, "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Angus Cloud promoted some Grantz Grillz
Angus Cloud became an actor after a casting director scouted him in Manhattan. He joined the cast of "Euphoria" as Fezco and filmed 16 episodes. Cloud soon found work elsewhere, appearing in several films, most of which were released posthumously. On July 31, 2023, authorities pronounced Cloud dead in his family home. Cloud's cause of death was ruled an accidental drug overdose resulting from a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and additional drugs. He'd spent the weekend at a debut album launch party for MacArthur Maze, which was the last time he'd be seen in public. Cloud's death shocked his fans, as it was sudden and unexpected; he was 25 when he passed.
Cloud didn't post to Instagram often, and when he did, it was usually as a promotional ad for a product or service he supported. His final Instagram post on July 18, 2023, was a photo and two videos promoting Grantz Grillz, which included Cloud showing off one of the company's products with the comment, "The Cloud Fella rockin 18K white gold grillz ☁️🤩 @anguscloud."
Ryan O'Neal expressed pride for his son
Ryan O'Neal began acting in the 1960s after an amateur boxing career, and he spent his career appearing in many high-profile movies. He's probably best known for his work in "Love Story," "Paper Moon," and "Barry Lyndon," but that's a small sample of his work. As the 2000s came, the work O'Neal was doing became more limited, with his most recent major role being in "Bones," where he played Max Keenan for 24 episodes. O'Neal received a leukemia diagnosis in 2001, and while he overcame that disease, a diagnosis of stage four prostate cancer nearly took him out in 2012. Through his health struggles, he remained by his wife's side, though Farrah Fawcett died from anal cancer in 2009. Ultimately, O'Neal died of congestive heart failure on December 8, 2023, at the age of 82.
O'Neal posted to his Instagram relatively often, sharing pictures of his life, career, family, pets, and friends. His final Instagram post went live on July 24, 2023, featuring a shot of a newspaper article about him and his son, Patrick. He posted it along with "Give this a read. Very well written and so true. Proud of my boy @patrick_oneal #TeamONeal #GoHalos #GoKingsGo."
André Braugher promoted a play to his fans
André Braugher spent much of his career working on the small screen with prominent roles in "Homicide: Life on the Street" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." Still, Braugher didn't mind stepping onto the silver screen, appearing in numerous films, including "Glory," "The Tuskegee Airmen," and "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," to name a few. On top of all that, Braugher worked in the theater and lent his voice to various animated characters. Braugher received a lung cancer diagnosis in mid-2023, and he underwent treatment. His publicist revealed that he died from the disease on December 11, 2023, at the age of 61.
Braugher maintained an Instagram page, though he didn't post to it very often. When he did, Braugher often shared references to his character, Capt. Raymond Holt, from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," or cast photos from other projects. His final Instagram post, on July 26, 2023, featured a promotional poster for a play he had no direct involvement in: "Malvolio." Braugher shared that it was the "Final week to experience MALVOLIO, by the extraordinary company, the Classical Theatre of Harlem," where he served as a trustee on the Board of Directors.