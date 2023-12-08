Ryan O'Neal, Star Of Love Story And Paper Moon, Dead At 82

As reported by TMZ, the entertainment world has lost a film and television staple. Actor Ryan O'Neal, best known for such endeavors as "Love Story" and "Paper Moon," has died at the age of 82. He is survived by his four children, Tatum, Redmond, Griffin, and Patrick, as well as his five grandchildren, Emily McEnroe, Sean McEnroe, Kevin McEnroe, Sophia De Mornay-O'Neal, and Veronica De Mornay-O'Neal. As news of his father's passing has spread, Patrick has taken to social media to honor him and encourage others to do the same.

"As my father, he was second to none. The best and most loving and supportive dad, and I am just so lucky to have had him," Patrick wrote in his Instagram tribute to his father, which spans three posts. Throughout, he discusses his dad's pop culture legacy, what he was like as a parent, and his dedication to his craft, to name a few of the topics Patrick covers. In his final post, he wrote that he will make it his mission to keep his father's memory alive in the years ahead before concluding, "I'll miss you dad. I love you. We love you. No one told a story better than Ryan O'Neal."

In the spirit of this post, now is as good a time as any to take a look back on the incredible life and career of Ryan O'Neal.