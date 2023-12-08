Ryan O'Neal, Star Of Love Story And Paper Moon, Dead At 82
As reported by TMZ, the entertainment world has lost a film and television staple. Actor Ryan O'Neal, best known for such endeavors as "Love Story" and "Paper Moon," has died at the age of 82. He is survived by his four children, Tatum, Redmond, Griffin, and Patrick, as well as his five grandchildren, Emily McEnroe, Sean McEnroe, Kevin McEnroe, Sophia De Mornay-O'Neal, and Veronica De Mornay-O'Neal. As news of his father's passing has spread, Patrick has taken to social media to honor him and encourage others to do the same.
"As my father, he was second to none. The best and most loving and supportive dad, and I am just so lucky to have had him," Patrick wrote in his Instagram tribute to his father, which spans three posts. Throughout, he discusses his dad's pop culture legacy, what he was like as a parent, and his dedication to his craft, to name a few of the topics Patrick covers. In his final post, he wrote that he will make it his mission to keep his father's memory alive in the years ahead before concluding, "I'll miss you dad. I love you. We love you. No one told a story better than Ryan O'Neal."
In the spirit of this post, now is as good a time as any to take a look back on the incredible life and career of Ryan O'Neal.
O'Neal leaves behind an impressive legacy
Born on April 20, 1941, Ryan O'Neal's acting journey began in the 1960s. He accumulated credits on the television scene, with "Empire" and "Peyton Place" standing out as his most notable of the decade. In the years to come, O'Neal maintained a consistent presence on TV, appearing regularly on the likes of "Good Sports," "Miss Match," and the beloved crime procedural "Bones." Meanwhile, he thrived at the movies, too, impressing in the aforementioned "Love Story" and "Paper Moon," in addition to such titles as "What's Up, Doc?" and "Barry Lyndon," for example.
Of course, there's more to O'Neal than his acting work. Before becoming an actor, he was a professional boxer, and according to his son Patrick O'Neal's Instagram post, quite a good one. Patrick commented that his dad once sparred with the great Joe Frazier back in 1966, with none other than fellow boxing legend Muhammad Ali on commentary for the bout. O'Neal was also famously involved romantically with fellow Hollywood great Farrah Fawcett. The two were together from 1979 to 1997 and later reconnected in 2001. They remained together until Fawcett's death in 2009.
From boxing rings to film sets, Ryan O'Neal lived a fascinating life. He will be missed by family, friends, and fans alike.