The Devastating Death Of Leslie Jordan

Leslie Jordan, the immediately recognizable actor with a distinct look and voice, has passed at the age of 67. As reported by TMZ, Jordan's death occurred on Monday morning, October 24, 2022, and it is believed that he suffered some kind of medical condition that resulted in him crashing his car into the side of a building. At this point in time, details are fairly sparse as to what the medical condition might have been, and the death will be investigated to see if he died before, during, or after the automobile accident, which occurred at 9:30 in the morning. Jordan was declared dead at the scene, according to the LA Times.

Jordan was born in Memphis, Tennessee on April 29, 1955, and he was raised in a deeply conservative and religious family (via Philly Magazine). Suffering the loss of his father at the age of 11 due to a plane crash, he later moved to Los Angeles in order to pursue a career in entertainment after briefly considering the role of a horse jockey due to his relatively short stature. Referring to this moment in his life, Jordan spoke with The Guardian in April 2021, and said, "I got on a bus in 1982, from the hills of Tennessee. I had $1,200 sewn into my underpants by my mother and I arrived in LA and found West Hollywood, which is where I currently live."

Jordan was beloved for several roles in his career and experienced a late surge in popularity in the last few years thanks to his social media presence.