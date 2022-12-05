Cheers Star Kirstie Alley Dead At 71
As revealed on December 5, 2022, iconic film and television actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71. This tragic news was delivered via her social media pages, with her children, True and Lillie Parker, releasing a statement on her passing. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they write, adding, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength." They appreciate the outpour of love and support and request privacy as they process this devastating loss.
Alley rose to pop culture prominence in the late 1980s when she first took on the role of Rebecca Howe on the beloved sitcom "Cheers." She stuck with the role until the program concluded in 1993, going on to maintain her status as a TV favorite on "Veronica's Closet," where she portrayed Veronica "Ronnie" Chase throughout the show's entire three-season run. Along the way, she featured in such big-screen classics as the soon-to-be rebooted "Look Who's Talking" and its sequels, "Madhouse," and more, in addition to several other scripted TV productions. Alley also featured on programs like "Dancing with the Stars" and "The Masked Singer."
In more ways than one, Kirstie Alley has cemented her legacy as an entertainment great. To honor her memory, here's a brief look back at her career and life.
Alley put together an impressive career for herself
Born in Wichita, Kansas, Kirstie Alley had a different trip to screens big and small than most. Before becoming a globally-recognized actress, she appeared on "Match Game" in 1979 as a contestant, earning herself a nice chunk of change in the process. The next year, she appeared on another game show, "Password Plus," before getting the ball rolling on her acting career. With only a couple of credits to her name, she landed the part of Lieutenant Saavik in 1982's "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." This paved the way for her to work on everything from "Cheers" to "Scream Queens" in the years that followed (via IMDb).
In addition to acting — an endeavor that nabbed her numerous awards over the years — Alley took on a handful of other job titles over the years. As far as entertainment is concerned, she produced a few film and television projects, including "Veronica's Closet," "Kirstie Alley's Big Life," and "Kirstie," among others. Alley also worked as a writer for all seven episodes of the short-lived series "Fat Actress," on which she starred. Outside of Hollywood, Alley notably worked with the nutrition giant Jenny Craig. She originally collaborated with the company from 2004 to 2007 and later rekindled their working relationship in 2014.
All in all, Kirstie Alley lived a busy life that saw her entertain audiences the world over for decades. In doing so, she more than earned her place in Hollywood history, and she will be sorely missed.