Cheers Star Kirstie Alley Dead At 71

As revealed on December 5, 2022, iconic film and television actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71. This tragic news was delivered via her social media pages, with her children, True and Lillie Parker, releasing a statement on her passing. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they write, adding, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength." They appreciate the outpour of love and support and request privacy as they process this devastating loss.

Alley rose to pop culture prominence in the late 1980s when she first took on the role of Rebecca Howe on the beloved sitcom "Cheers." She stuck with the role until the program concluded in 1993, going on to maintain her status as a TV favorite on "Veronica's Closet," where she portrayed Veronica "Ronnie" Chase throughout the show's entire three-season run. Along the way, she featured in such big-screen classics as the soon-to-be rebooted "Look Who's Talking" and its sequels, "Madhouse," and more, in addition to several other scripted TV productions. Alley also featured on programs like "Dancing with the Stars" and "The Masked Singer."

In more ways than one, Kirstie Alley has cemented her legacy as an entertainment great. To honor her memory, here's a brief look back at her career and life.