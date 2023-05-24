Tina Turner, Music Legend And Actor, Dead At 83

Legendary singer Tina Turner has died at 83 years old.

Her spokesperson released a statement — reported by outlets like The Hollywood Reporter — stating, "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll,' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Born in 1939, Turner, alongside her then-husband Ike Turner, rose to prominence in the Ike & Tina Turner Revue with hits like "Proud Mary" and "River Deep, Mountain High," before striking out on her own and becoming one of the best-selling recording artists in music history. Throughout her career, Turner won 12 Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was awarded a Kennedy Center Honor, breaking sales records along the way.

