Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star, Dead At 61
Deadline reported on Tuesday, December 12 that "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher passed away at the age of 61.
The outlet noted that Braugher, a titan of the big and small screen, died after suffering from a "brief illness." The actor leaves behind his wife, Ami Brabson — to whom he's been married since 1991 after the couple met on the set of "Homicide: Life on the Street" — and their three children Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley. Braugher's mother Sally Braugher and brother Charles Jennings are also among the bereaved.
With his trademark gravelly voice and undeniable presence, Braugher was born in 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, and earned degrees in theater from Stanford University and the Juilliard School in New York City. His formal training led to him booking numerous high-profile roles, beginning with "Homicide: Life on the Street" in 1993. Many fans also know him from the Michael Schur police comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," where he played the inscrutable yet big-hearted Captain Raymond Holt alongside co-stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, and Chelsea Peretti.
Andre Braugher appeared in dramas and comedies, switching between genres with ease
Andre Braugher's two most high-profile roles were certainly "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "Homicide: Life on the Street," the latter of which earned the actor an Emmy win in 1998 and the former of which netted him an incredible four nominations for his role as Captain Raymond Holt. That said, he's appeared in numerous other projects, starting with his first role in the 1989 film "Glory" alongside Denzel Washington.
Braugher appeared in movies like "City of Angels," "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," and "Salt," and his last film major film role was a supporting turn in "She Said," a movie detailing the New York Times' investigation into disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. (Braugher played real-life journalist Dean Baquet.) On the small screen, he played a lead role on TNT's "Men of a Certain Age" as Owen Thoreau Jr., repeatedly guest starred on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" as defense attorney Bayard Ellis, and appeared on the final season of "The Good Fight" as Ri'Chard Lane, a partner at the in-universe law firm.
Andre Braugher has been working in Hollywood for decades, and losing this star so unexpectedly is quite a blow. He leaves behind a wide-ranging and exceptional filmography for fans looking to celebrate his achievements. Though he's gone too soon, he delivered extraordinary performances throughout his career.