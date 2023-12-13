Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star, Dead At 61

Deadline reported on Tuesday, December 12 that "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andre Braugher passed away at the age of 61.

The outlet noted that Braugher, a titan of the big and small screen, died after suffering from a "brief illness." The actor leaves behind his wife, Ami Brabson — to whom he's been married since 1991 after the couple met on the set of "Homicide: Life on the Street" — and their three children Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley. Braugher's mother Sally Braugher and brother Charles Jennings are also among the bereaved.

With his trademark gravelly voice and undeniable presence, Braugher was born in 1962 in Chicago, Illinois, and earned degrees in theater from Stanford University and the Juilliard School in New York City. His formal training led to him booking numerous high-profile roles, beginning with "Homicide: Life on the Street" in 1993. Many fans also know him from the Michael Schur police comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," where he played the inscrutable yet big-hearted Captain Raymond Holt alongside co-stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, and Chelsea Peretti.