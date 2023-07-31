Euphoria's Angus Cloud Dead At 25
The following article includes mention of mental health struggles.
Angus Cloud, an actor best known for his portrayal of Fezco on "Euphoria," died at the age of 25 at his family's home in Oakland, California, according to Variety. His family released a statement following his death: "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways." It goes on to mention how Angus Cloud's father passed away last week and how Cloud "intensely struggled with this loss."
It goes on to read, "The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." The statement ends with the family asking for privacy during this time. Cloud was an immensely talented actor who will be missed by legions of fans who valued his work on "Euphoria" and beyond.
Angus Cloud never intended on becoming an actor but made a big impact
Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, known professionally as Angus Cloud, was born in Oakland on July 10, 1998. He was the eldest of his siblings, with one brother and twin sisters. He went on to attend the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, where he was actually a classmate of his future "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya.
Cloud didn't exactly have aspirations to become an actor. In fact, according to a story from Variety, Cloud was scouted for "Euphoria" while walking down the street in Brooklyn. He went on to talk about how he just tried to do the best he could with any given role: "I ain't tryna be like no one-trick pony. But if I did s***, then it is what it is. I don't know how to act. I just do it." Cloud received other roles after his "Euphoria" appearances. He starred in 2021's "North Hollywood" as well as 2023's "The Line." He also appeared in music videos from Noah Cyrus, Juice WRLD, and Becky G & Karol G. Cloud was set to star in an upcoming monster thriller from Universal directed by Matt Bettinelli and Tyler Gillett and starring Melissa Barrera and Kathryn Newton.
Cloud has a passionate fanbase thanks to his time on "Euphoria," who have provided an outpouring of support. Cloud made a big impact during his time as an actor. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.