Euphoria's Angus Cloud Dead At 25

Conor Angus Cloud Hickey, known professionally as Angus Cloud, was born in Oakland on July 10, 1998. He was the eldest of his siblings, with one brother and twin sisters. He went on to attend the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, where he was actually a classmate of his future "Euphoria" co-star Zendaya.

Cloud didn't exactly have aspirations to become an actor. In fact, according to a story from Variety, Cloud was scouted for "Euphoria" while walking down the street in Brooklyn. He went on to talk about how he just tried to do the best he could with any given role: "I ain't tryna be like no one-trick pony. But if I did s***, then it is what it is. I don't know how to act. I just do it." Cloud received other roles after his "Euphoria" appearances. He starred in 2021's "North Hollywood" as well as 2023's "The Line." He also appeared in music videos from Noah Cyrus, Juice WRLD, and Becky G & Karol G. Cloud was set to star in an upcoming monster thriller from Universal directed by Matt Bettinelli and Tyler Gillett and starring Melissa Barrera and Kathryn Newton.

Cloud has a passionate fanbase thanks to his time on "Euphoria," who have provided an outpouring of support. Cloud made a big impact during his time as an actor. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this time.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.