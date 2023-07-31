Pee-Wee Herman Comedian Paul Reubens Dead At 70

[This article is in the process of being updated]

Comedian Paul Reubens, known for his long-standing role as the children's entertainment character Pee-wee Herman, has died at the age of 70. The performer died on July 30, 2023 after a six-year stint with cancer, as per a report from Variety.

Reubens' estate shared a message on the actor's social media platforms like Facebook in remembrance: "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Reubens' diagnosis was not public knowledge prior to news of his death. The post from his estate included a posthumous quote from him addressing fans. "Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," the quote reads. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."