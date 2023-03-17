Lance Reddick, Star Of The Wire And The John Wick Franchise, Dies At 60

In a 2022 interview with CBR, Lance Reddick spoke at length about his role as Charon in the "John Wick" features. When asked what drew him to the character, the actor said it was the opportunity to play a nurturing personality as opposed to a commanding, talkative type. He added, "So to play someone who is just there to serve, who is very taciturn — I never get to play stuff like that. ... The basic trope of the mild-mannered guy and something tragic happens, and he's forced to reveal himself as the baddest cat in the universe has been done so often, but I had never seen it done like this. This is a brilliant take on that trope, rather than just being about the violence."

He will reprise the role in "John Wick: Chapter 4" set to hit theaters on March 24. Reddick's cause of death is undetermined, but TMZ's law enforcement consultants say his manner of death appears to be from natural causes and that the actor passed away in his home in Studio City, California. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Day.