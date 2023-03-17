Lance Reddick, Star Of The Wire And The John Wick Franchise, Dies At 60
Lance Reddick, the talented actor from "The Wire," the "John Wick" franchise, and more, has died at the age of 60, TMZ reports. Reddick began his career in the 1990s and gave memorable supporting roles in the HBO dramas "The Corner" and "Oz" in the early 2000s. This led to a main role on the influential HBO drama "The Wire" as Baltimore Police Commissioner Cedric Daniels, in addition to numerous performances on the large and small screen for the remainder of his career.
Although his life has been tragically cut short at a young age, the actor has fan bases across TV, video games, and films to remember his work. For movie fans, Reddick gave an engaging and dynamic turn as Charon, the dedicated and perceptive hotel manager of The Continental in NYC in all four "John Wick" films. The character offered him an opportunity to explore his acting range.
Reddick loved playing against type in the John Wick movies
In a 2022 interview with CBR, Lance Reddick spoke at length about his role as Charon in the "John Wick" features. When asked what drew him to the character, the actor said it was the opportunity to play a nurturing personality as opposed to a commanding, talkative type. He added, "So to play someone who is just there to serve, who is very taciturn — I never get to play stuff like that. ... The basic trope of the mild-mannered guy and something tragic happens, and he's forced to reveal himself as the baddest cat in the universe has been done so often, but I had never seen it done like this. This is a brilliant take on that trope, rather than just being about the violence."
He will reprise the role in "John Wick: Chapter 4" set to hit theaters on March 24. Reddick's cause of death is undetermined, but TMZ's law enforcement consultants say his manner of death appears to be from natural causes and that the actor passed away in his home in Studio City, California. He is survived by his wife Stephanie Day.