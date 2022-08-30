The Devastating Death Of Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean

South African actress Charlbi Dean has died at the age of 32, according to Variety. TMZ revealed Dean passed in a New York City hospital on August 30, but no other details were given. The actress is the lead in the upcoming "Triangle of Sadness," which stole the show at 2022's Cannes Film Festival. The movie was given the coveted Palme d'Or award and is set to release in the United States on October 7. Woody Harrelson co-stars in a story about survivors of a cruise ship wreck, all of whom rank toward the top in high society. Dean plays Yaya, one half of a celebrity couple who is invited on the cruise with her partner, Carl (Harris Dickinson).

Dean is also known for her work on "Black Lightning," the popular superhero series which ran for four seasons on The CW. She portrayed Syonide, an assassin who appeared in nine episodes of Season 2.