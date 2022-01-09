The Devastating Death Of Bob Saget

Bob Saget led a very interesting career which, as his IMDb profile reminds us, spanned more than 40 years. Of course, his most well-known role is playing the widowed father of three, Danny Tanner, on the popular late '80s and '90s sitcom "Full House." His character struggled to raise three girls as a single dad at a time where such a story was not very popular in entertainment, but also rare in the culture of that day. The show ran for eight years, and he later reprised the same role when the "Fuller House" reboot launched on Netflix in 2016.

Saget's career in television was, of course, more prolific than his role on the hit ABC sitcom. The "Full House" alum also hosted the popular series "America's Funniest Home Video," beginning in 1989 and ending in 1997. On the heels of these two gigs, Saget returned to television dad territory with The WB sitcom "Raising Dad," co-starring Brie Larson and Kat Dennings. Additionally, Saget can be heard as the Narrator of the uber-popular series "How I Met Your Mother," where he takes on the role of the older version of Ted Moseby, played in flashbacks on the show by Josh Radnor.

Aside from his more wholesome, family-friendly television work, Saget also incorporated more mature material into his stand-up comedy, with blue jokes peppered throughout his act. On-screen, he had roles of all sizes in R-rated fare, including an uncredited appearance in 1998's "Half Baked," a voice role in 2006's "Farce of the Penguins," and an appearance in the documentary "The Aristocrats," a film about the most infamous dirty joke in the standup comedy world.

Whether you knew him best for his fatherly persona on TV or his edgier standup, Saget will be sorely missed. His contributions to the entertainment world will be remembered for years to come.