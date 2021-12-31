The Devastating Death Of Betty White

Betty White, a television legend best known for her role of Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls," died at the age of 99 on Friday, December 31, 2021, TMZ is reporting. According to Variety, White was discovered dead at her home at 9:30 am. White was married three times throughout her life but was single at the time of her death. She leaves behind her three stepchildren from her marriage with Allen Ludden — Sarah, Martha, and David Ludden.

An outpouring of loving remembrances for the beloved actor, who would have turned 100 on January 17, 2022, began immediately following the news. White's agent Jeff Witjas told People, "Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever ... I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

Scores of fans adored Betty White's work from her early days on "Date with the Angels" to her recent voiceover work in "Toy Story 4." White was a legend by any measure, so let's look back at her singularly stellar life and career.