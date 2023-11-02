Matthew Perry's Final Instagram Post Takes On A Heartbreaking New Meaning
The shocking death of Matthew Perry came as a sudden shock to many of his fans on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The beloved comedic performer was discovered having seemingly drowned in his own hot tub at the age of 54, and he leaves a long legacy of work behind him even outside his iconic role as sarcastic foil Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom "Friends."
While the actor has been frank about having substance abuse issues in the past and spoke heavily of them in his memoir, whether they played an additional role in his drowning is currently unknown (via Today). Still, as we try to make sense of his death, his final Instagram post has taken on an ominous new tone in the aftermath of his passing.
On October 22, 2023, Perry posted a picture of himself lounging in his sizable rooftop hot tub with his headphones on. "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," reads the accompanying text. The last bit is a reference to Perry's love of Batman, something that is clearly noticeable in his other posts on Instagram, which include "The Batman" on a big-screen TV and a Halloween pumpkin carved with the hero's symbol on it.
Many fans shared their love for the performer on the post
It was immediately clear from many of the comments on Matthew Perry's final post that his death has shaken his fans. Hundreds of comments mourned the actor's passing, and they show just how beloved the former "Friends" and "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" performer really was, in case the sales of his memoir didn't make that obvious enough.
"You won't even understand the love that everyone will always have for you. This may be 'the one where we lost a friend' to everyone but this is 'the one where i will hope you are at peace' xxx," wrote @sianbartlett1990. This has become the prevailing sentiment on the actor's last Instagram post as tributes continue to pour in following the tragic announcement of his passing.
Other fans took on the colorful, dry wit of Chandler Bing to honor the actor. "My connection to you started when we shook hands at an AA meeting," wrote @justjanet71. "I was star-struck; you were kind and humble. See you on the other side, my friend. Could I BE any more sad right now?"
Other tributes continue to pour in on the actor's social media, and many have commented on his death, including his longtime "Friends" co-stars.
Fans are arguing over whether the post has a hidden meaning
While some fans took this as some kind of confession or hidden message, as demonstrated by the comments on the post, many of his most ardent supporters found the insinuation to be distasteful. The top comment on Matthew Perry's final Instagram post took this tack, asking commenters to be a little more respectful and sensitive with regard to the star's passing.
"I would like to point out to [everyone] who is assuming things to go read his bloody book," wrote @dread_flower. "Matthew used to go to his hot tub EVERY NIGHT and look at the lights and stars and be grateful that he made it that far. About the Batman comments, again, go read his book; there is a full chapter called Batman in his book," they explained.
In a world where people are still discussing conspiracy theories regarding the deaths of Tupac Shakur, Kurt Cobain, and even John F. Kennedy decades after their deaths, it seems unlikely that even the most reasoned arguments will put this kind of conjecture to an end. Still, given the vast scope of his work during and after "Friends," fans needn't remember Perry for how he died but can instead recall the talented performer for the many smiles and the gales of laughter that he left in his wake.