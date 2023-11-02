Matthew Perry's Final Instagram Post Takes On A Heartbreaking New Meaning

The shocking death of Matthew Perry came as a sudden shock to many of his fans on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The beloved comedic performer was discovered having seemingly drowned in his own hot tub at the age of 54, and he leaves a long legacy of work behind him even outside his iconic role as sarcastic foil Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom "Friends."

While the actor has been frank about having substance abuse issues in the past and spoke heavily of them in his memoir, whether they played an additional role in his drowning is currently unknown (via Today). Still, as we try to make sense of his death, his final Instagram post has taken on an ominous new tone in the aftermath of his passing.

On October 22, 2023, Perry posted a picture of himself lounging in his sizable rooftop hot tub with his headphones on. "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman," reads the accompanying text. The last bit is a reference to Perry's love of Batman, something that is clearly noticeable in his other posts on Instagram, which include "The Batman" on a big-screen TV and a Halloween pumpkin carved with the hero's symbol on it.