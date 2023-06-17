The Fast & Furious Cast Was Never The Same After Paul Walker's Death

The "Fast & Furious" movie franchise is all about family. Yes, there are car chases and heists and races and just about everything else that can be done with a car, but the films stress over and over the importance of family, of sticking together, of having your brothers' and sisters' backs. Dominic "Dom" Toretto (Vin Diesel) is the head of his car racing, hijacking, crime-fighting family, and nothing is going to get in his way when it comes to making sure they're safe and happy.

As with any family, the death of someone within it strikes a major blow to everyone else. And, although the actors in the "Fast & Furious" films are not actually related, when Paul Walker (who played Brian O'Conner in six of the first seven movies in the series) died tragically in 2013, his loss was felt deeply by everyone on the cast. It wasn't just a matter of losing a co-worker and a friend; many of them wondered how they could ever go on without Paul beside them.

In the films, if a family member is hurting then everyone is hurting, and if one member is in trouble, they all take on the burden. They say that time heals all wounds, but the main "Fast & Furious" cast has never been the same after Walker's death: A decade after his shocking passing, his former co-stars still feel his loss. Fittingly, the cast continues to honor and remember him.