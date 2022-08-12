The Truth About The Death Of Anne Heche

Anne Heche, known for her work in "Donnie Brasco," among other films, has died at 53, according to The Guardian. One week ago, the actress crashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, resulting in anoxic brain and pulmonary injuries (via TMZ). A woman was home during the crash which left her with minor injuries. Heche laid in a coma for a week before being taken off life support, and it's said she never regained consciousness after the fiery accident.

TMZ also cited the LAPD, whose sources said Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time of the crash. The outlet also claims the actress was involved in two hit-and-runs prior to the final accident. CNN previously reported the accident was being investigated as a felony. Prior to her death, Heche was being kept on life support to see if any of her organs were viable for donation, which her rep noted was very important to the actress. In a separate report from TMZ, it's been specified that Heche is still on life support machines to keep her heart beating for potential organ donation, but she is brain dead with no function. Under California law, this is defined as legally dead.

Heche's rep released a statement to TMZ, reading, "We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital."