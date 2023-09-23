The Untold Truth Of The Late Cameron Boyce

While many may recall that Boyce was biracial, they may not realize his grandmother played an important part in American integration history. The 1954 Supreme Court ruling Brown v. Board of Education established that the segregation of public schools was unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment, ending the precedent set by Plessy v. Ferguson in 1896.

As part of public school integration, 12 African American students were the first Black children to attend Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee, in 1956, making it the state's first integrated public school. Boyce's paternal grandmother Jo Ann Boyce was one of those students, now called The Clinton 12.

In 2016, for Disney Channel's "Be Inspired" short series for Black History Month, Boyce and his grandmother spoke to People about her experience. "All of us, all of our parents, every single student that walked down the hill with me, all of our parents wanted us to do better," Jo Ann said. "They wanted us to have better opportunities, so therefore education was number one for them."

"Things are going to happen in your life and you're going to face adversity, but if you grow from that and learn from that, you're a better person because of it," Cameron said before commending his grandmother. "How could you not be amazed by their bravery? She has chosen to forgive, not forget, and she learned from it and has just grown from her experiences."

Boyce won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding promotional announcement for the segment.