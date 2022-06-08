Ms. Marvel's Travina Springer Discusses Muslim Representation, The Comics, And More - Exclusive Interview

Do you have a dream role that you'd love to play from any time period — if it's existed before, doesn't exist yet, or is a future role?

I love period pieces. Anything from 15, 20 years ago on back. I love those so much. I've done one before, but I'd love to do something again where we go back in time because I love history, and the things that happened in that time in the news and recreating that world with the information that we have. I love that. I was just watching "Candy" on Hulu, it's a wild one. But it's a period piece, and it's so fun because they can pull from accounts from other people and then the clothes they get to wear. I'm also a sucker for rom coms. I would love to be in a rom com that's really silly.

You also have a background as a comedian. How do you use those skills to enhance your acting roles?

When I have an opportunity to really just bring myself to a role, that's what I do. And comedy is not really a thing that I try to force. It's just how it shows up in who I am. If there's an opportunity and a role to add levity with comedy, I always lean into that if I can. Even with "Ms. Marvel," I had opportunities to have some of that, which was really fun. Levity is great when it's appropriate, and I like to bring that into my characters or my roles when possible.

Is there anything upcoming that you want to plug or anything else that you want to chat about?

I have something coming up that I can't talk about now, but I cannot wait to share it when I can. The other thing that I am really excited to be working on is my first solo show. It's terrifying, but I feel like it's really rewarding. I'm putting that out there, that's what I'm working on right now, and hopefully, I get to put it up in the next few months here in L.A. It's going to be a very personal journey about self-discovery, understanding, and acceptance. I'm excited for people to see that too once it's ready.

Is that a comedy show?

It's going to be probably a hybrid between standup and storytelling, but it will not just be comedy at all.

Does it have a name yet?

Oh yes. As of now, it's called "Extra." Like, "Why is Travina extra?" You're going to find out essentially. That's the log line.

New episodes of "Ms. Marvel" air Wednesdays on Disney+.

This interview was edited for clarity.

