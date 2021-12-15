Hawkeye's Fra Fee Discusses Kazi's Motivation, His Accent Work, And The Show's MCU Impact - Exclusive Interview

You have a bit of a showdown with Hawkeye in Episode 3. Was it at all daunting, duking it up with Jeremy Renner in the show, and have you learned anything from working with him or any of your other co-stars?

It was daunting. Yeah. Big time. I loved Endgame so much, and the scene where Clint's family disappears, his performance in that one, I just thought was so, so heartbreaking. What Jeremy does so brilliantly is the human stuff, the real stuff. He's not a superhuman, he's a real human, and his values of family are so inherent in him. But Jeremy was great. I think he manages to do so much with so little, which is such a wonderful skill as an actor. So yeah, I enjoyed that day in the car. We had a laugh.

You're Maya's right hand man in the show. What has it been like working with Alaqua Cox, and can you think of any funny behind the scene moments with her and the rest of the cast?

It's been a dream working with Alaqua. It really, really has. She's such a beautiful, beautiful young woman, and this is such an important piece of representation. And she is going to inspire so many people in this role, and to be a small part of her journey is something that I'll eternally be grateful for. And yeah, we had a lot of fun together. I'm sort of worried that I said too much, revealed too much about the antics of the TSM [Tracksuit Mafia] because yeah, those lads are, they are fun. We had a really good laugh. It was great.