Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani Dishes On Her Hilarious First Time In The Iconic Costume

"We did the first fitting in my trailer," Villani explained. "The lightning bolt was even made out of a piece of paper. We were cutting it while it was on my body, stapling it, stitching it while it was on me. So many people were in my trailer. Everyone wanted to see what was happening."

For those not lucky enough to be in Villani's trailer, the reveal had to wait until she made it to the set. To get there, she had to don a disguise. "I walked to set and I had my Sith Lord cape, and no one could see what was underneath," Villani said.

Villani also noted that Ms. Marvel wears one of the first dresses in the MCU, which "comes with its own set of problems." One challenge was figuring out how to make it not ride up on her whenever she moved.

While discussing the costume, ​​Marvel's Director of Content and Character development, Sana Amanat, explained what went into the design.

"What was really fun about this was adapting the comic book design into something that felt like a super suit, that felt very Marvel but still authentic to what the comic did and to her heritage," Amanat explained. "If you look at the detailing, there's a lot of cool textures in it that [costume designer Arjun Bhasin] incorporated that feel very South Asian in a very subtle way, and yet have that texture and weaving that superhero suits have. It's kind of wild. I think it's the first costume we've done in house."

You can check out Ms. Marvel's costume yourself when the show premieres on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.