Timothy Spall Discusses The Last Bus, Alan Rickman, Harry Potter, And Spencer - Exclusive Interview

There's a great scene where your character sticks up for a woman getting harassed on the bus while everyone else stays silent. What stood out to you about this scene, and why do you think it's important to speak up when you see an injustice, even if you're standing alone?

It's hard. It's very hard these days, harder these days in a sense because [there are] so many different people with so many different opinions about what is standing up for some people [versus] encroaching on somebody's right to be either protected or someone's right to be expressing their opinion. It's a very difficult thing, but this is an old man from a [different] generation, but also a man who understands that bullying is not good in any faction. The guy himself is in trouble who's doing it. He has to stop him. It's also, because in a sense he's lived such a life, he's frail and very, very old. Because he's also very ill, there's an odd fearlessness about him that he was drawn to, and he becomes not frightening but formidable because he is old and frail. He's quite strong, but he has an old-fashioned sense of decency and what is right.

To think that's just an older generation thing is wrong. It's inaccurate because I see it all the time. We were in Italy recently. My wife slipped on a paving stone, a marble paving stone. Even before she'd hit the ground, two young guys in a car had stopped. She was back on her feet, waiting by the lights. They'd driven off before she'd even ... and this is in a sort of area of Italy that's supposed to be not very nice.

To be guilty of thinking it's a gone thing, it's not. I think if we really look at social media, [the] more negative side of social, you'd think we're living in a hell, but we're not as much. As there [are] bad things, there are still in the younger generation, the upcoming people, just as much care and consideration there always has been. It needs to be allowed to breathe a bit more, not be quashed down by this so-called notion of negativity that pervades everything, because we know it isn't really when you encounter it. It's there, always there. If you read comments, you'd think we were living in hell. We're not.