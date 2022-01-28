Alicia Silverstone On Her New Shark Movie The Requin, Environmentalism, And Clueless Memories - Exclusive Interview

Speaking of that trauma, Jaelyn's struggles with her miscarriage and the PTSD that she has from it are such powerful topics to cover. They are ones that we don't see often addressed in this way, despite how many people go through this issue. Is this something that drew you to the film, and why do you think it's important to normalize this subject that has become somewhat taboo?

I didn't see it as some kind of message. I think that self-improvement and doing work on yourself, for me, is a message that is important no matter what. I think that watching her struggle with this thing, what was interesting to me about it was that she was struggling with it, and her marriage was falling apart because of it. You can see how [Jaelyn and her husband] see glimmers of hope. They're starting to enjoy themselves on this trip. There's some lightness, there's some joy. Then he cuts his foot, and she [begins to struggle]. She sees blood everywhere, and she's like, "Aghhh," and she's trying to count and hold on and keep everything together, but she can't. They decide to go home because that's what's going to be best for her.

Who knows what's going to happen with their marriage? Is he [her husband] going to be able to handle this anymore? How willing is he to keep going with this? I think, because the trauma shifted from the past into the present, it made her forget it all. Not that it went away, but ... throughout the film, it comes up again where she loses it, and ... she blames him for what he is not doing or doing because there's deep, deep, anger and rage in there. "How come you are not suffering the way I'm suffering for losing our child?" But no one's going to do it right. No one is going to be able to do this right because she's just suffering. I don't know [if] she has a therapist, that would be a really good idea for her.

That would be my recommendation and some PTSD workgroups, but perhaps she went, and they didn't work. I don't know, but it's all quite fresh too. It's only been, I think, two years, we had decided, maybe a year. I can't remember now. I think what she has to learn is that, what is right in front of you is more important than anything else. It's just [right now], because she falls in love with her husband again, I think. She lets go of everything, and she has to turn into a warrior to stay alive.