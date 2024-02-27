Actors Who Refused To Get Ripped For Roles

It's fairly common in the entertainment industry for actors to go above and beyond in preparation for their roles. Whether it's through learning how to sing, perfecting a historical figure's accent, or in some extreme cases, refusing medical treatment that isn't period-accurate (we're looking at you, Daniel Day-Lewis), there aren't many things actors won't do to deliver a great performance. However, in some isolated incidents, actors and actresses have refused to do one simple but transformative method of preparation: exercise.

There are many stories of actors who put themselves through the turmoil of an extreme workout routine to take on a physically demanding role. Brie Larson famously chronicled her fitness regime in preparation for "Captain Marvel" on her social media pages, while more recently Zac Efron completely disappeared into the role of wrestler Kevin von Erich for A24's "The Iron Claw."

But not every actor wants to physically challenge themselves for a nigh-impossible superhero physique. Sometimes, they forgo exercise for artistic purposes, believing their characters shouldn't be ultra-thin or beefy. Other times, actors are just not willing to look past the dubious methods that Hollywood has for encouraging actors to lose weight and get shredded. Sometimes, too, actors are simply proud of the way they look without any training. These 12 actors all stood their ground and made the choice to not get ripped for roles, and for some, it may have cost them the part altogether.