Zac Efron's Tragic True Life Story

Zac Efron has come quite a long way since his entertainment industry origins. The actor first took the spotlight in the now-iconic Disney Channel movie "High School Musical," which spawned a franchise of films and TV shows that also launched the careers of stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, and Olivia Rodrigo. Efron has since made prominent appearances in raunchy comedies like "Neighbors," as well as dramatic turns in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" and "The Greatest Beer Run Ever."

However, Efron has also faced a lot of turmoil off-screen in his personal life, with many of these moments plaguing him at the very beginning of his career. He's dealt with the grief of losing family members and co-stars, the pressures of public attention on his romantic life and performances, as well as several near-death experiences that could've drastically changed the trajectory of his career.

Although Efron is on top of the world right now, with a high-profile performance as wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the A24 sports drama "The Iron Claw," it hasn't been an easy journey. These moments and stories from throughout Efron's life showcase the darker times of the former "High School Musical" heartthrob.