5 Huge Things Marvel's Fantastic Four Cast Reveal Image Tells Us

The artwork depicts the respective actors' heads on top of their characters' designs. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn are all easy to spot, wearing matching blue Fantastic Four uniforms. That leads us to Ben Grimm. It would be hard to put Ebon Moss-Bachrach's head on a rock body, but he's still represented thanks to his astronaut portrait on the wall. This references the team's Space Race era origins from the 1960s.

Regarding the Thing's design, he has the hero's typical orange rock body, but he's fully dressed in pants and a comfortable-looking sweater. This suggests the MCU's Thing will be decidedly more clothed than previous cinematic outings. Michael Chiklis' version from 2005 only wears pants for the most part, while Jamie Bell's iteration from 2015's "Fant4stic" doesn't wear anything.

The artwork also features HERBIE, the team's trusted robot companion, who's been around since the 1978 cartoon"The New Fantastic Four" — one of the more bizarre Marvel TV series to come out. It's not inherently confirmation that HERBIE will be in the movie, as it could simply be a fun inclusion for fans. But it seems like a safe bet the robot will appear in the MCU, especially since the film appears to draw a great deal of influence from Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's take on the characters.