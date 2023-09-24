Actors Whose Careers Were Never The Same After Nude Scenes

On-screen nudity has been around since the invention of the moving picture, although unsurprisingly, it was initially utilized primarily by the French. Filmmakers like George Méliès, Eugène Pirou, and Albert (Léar) Kirchner were among the few to introduce the taboo of nudity in film, both simulated and full-frontal. It would take several more decades for on-screen nudity to evolve into how we know it today. By 1968, the Motion Picture Association of America replaced the rigid Hays Code — which restricted the use of nudity in Hollywood films with exceptions — with a new rating system that still stands today with few changes.

Although our cultural view on depictions of nudity has evolved since the early days of film, a certain stigma still remains. The majority consensus is that nude scenes should only be used if they serve the story, but even this belief is subjective, which is why actors are careful when deciding whether or not to appear nude on screen. Both male and female actors participate in nude scenes, yet more often than not, the latter are disproportionally scrutinized, probed, and objectified by the public. Depending on how society feels that day, nude scenes can either make, break, or drastically change an actor's career. For those who dare to bare it all, here are actors whose careers were never the same after nude scenes.