Things Only Adults Notice About Ken

Many people were skeptical when it was first announced that a live-action Barbie movie was on the way. But now that the world has seen it, to say that people are pleasantly surprised by it would be an understatement. It's already breaking records, and critics love it — in fact, they love it only slightly less than rival film "Oppenheimer," which is, by most accounts, a masterpiece. There has already been buzz about a sequel, as well as a Ken-focused spin-off.

Speaking of Ken, what would a Barbie movie be without her longtime friend/boyfriend/whatever he is playing a key role? That confusion over what Ken is to Barbie is one of the main conflicts of the film, as Ken struggles to both figure out what he means to her, and who he is without her. The poor guy even thinks his full name is "And Ken," as evidenced by his mugshot photo after he and Barbie get arrested in the real world.

But just as the movie seeks to prove that there's more to Barbie than her blonde hair, hourglass figure, and pink décor, there is also a lot more to Ken in "Barbie" than what you see on the surface. While the Kens — played by Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, John Cena, and various other actors — can be enjoyed as characters on a purely comedic, surface-based level, adults will definitely be able to dig a little deeper and appreciate him even more.