Nicolas Cage Thinks The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent Was His Craziest Role Of All Time

Oscar-winning star Nicolas Cage has explored several different genres throughout his illustrious career, bringing such memorable characters to life as Castor Troy in the sci-fi thriller, "Face Off," Cameron Poe in the action thriller, "Con Air," and Colton Briggs in his first-ever Western, "The Old Way."

Cage has also shown that he's never been afraid of venturing into offbeat roles, like his hapless thief character, H.I. McDunnough, in the Coen Brothers' classic crime comedy, "Raising Arizona." But there's actually another role that tops all of Cage's credits in terms of craziness, and it came in 2022 when the actor played a fictionalized version of himself in the action comedy, "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent."

Oddly enough, Cage told Access Hollywood that he actually struggled with the idea of playing "Nick Cage" in the film. "That was crazy. I don't know how I actually did it," he said. "No muscle in my body tells me to play myself or a character with the name 'Nick Cage' in a movie. But nonetheless, it's what I did."