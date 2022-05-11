Elizabeth Olsen Has One Major Regret About Joining The MCU

When you look at Elizabeth Olsen's resumé, it's perhaps surprising to learn that she regrets turning down smaller, independent features that are more attuned to her personal taste to be more readily available for Marvel Studios. In a May interview with The New York Times, Olsen recounted having to turn down a part in 2015's "The Lobster," the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed black comedy starring Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell, for a Marvel film.

"I started to feel frustrated," Olsen told the outlet. "I had this job security, but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it." She later added, "[Starring in six Marvel projects in a row] took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member. And this is me being the most honest."

Olsen continues to appear in both Hollywood blockbusters and smaller-scale features between her work as Wanda Maximoff. She showed up in the Hank Williams biopic "I Saw the Light" as the singer's wife, Audrey, and she co-starred in "Ingrid Goes West," "Kodachrome," and "Wind River." Olsen also starred on the Facebook Watch series "Sorry for Your Loss" and the 2014 version of "Godzilla." Her next non-MCU piece will be in the HBO miniseries "Love and Death." Olsen will portray Candy Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her neighbor, Betty Gore (Lily Rabe), in the early 1980s (via Deadline).